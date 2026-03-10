Tariffs, West Asia crisis get under the skin of Kolkata's leather hub

It signalled that India was back in the game — the flow of orders from American buyers, which had abruptly stalled, could resume.

But weeks later, the Supreme Court of the United States nixed the Trump administration’s tariff volley, pushing India’s trade deal into the background for now. Even so, exporters say there is more certainty today than there has been in the past seven months.

At Crescent Export Syndicate’s factory in Bantala, on Kolkata’s eastern fringes, the first signs of that shift are beginning to show. Production lines are busy turning out handbags for the US market, with shipments scheduled in about two months. Some finished goods are already packed into cartons, marked and ready for despatch to the US. But for now, that’s about it.

The crisis in West Asia has added a new layer of uncertainty — a fresh twist to an already difficult year for leather exporters.

Tariff lines redrawn

Crescent manufactures handbags and wallets for Hugo Boss’ global markets — handbags bearing the familiar ‘Boss’ logo lie stacked in neat piles, waiting for their final finishing touches on the shop floor.

“Shipments to the US were paused because tariffs made exports from here unviable. So we routed consignments to the European warehouse, from where they could be shipped to the US,” said M Azhar, managing director (MD) of Crescent Export Syndicate.

Fresh orders are now coming in from the US, Canada and other markets, he added. “Production is underway and should be ready in about two months. In the meantime, we hope there will be clarity on tariffs,” Azhar said, noting that the Trump administration’s focus has now shifted to the Gulf.

On February 20, the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the reciprocal tariffs that had largely served as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations. In response, the White House imposed a 10 per cent levy, while Donald Trump said it would be 15 per cent. Last week, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent reiterated a 15 per cent global tariff.

“There is more certainty that it is going to be 15 per cent,” said Kevin Juneja, MD of JC International. Prior to the tariff, about 30 per cent of the company’s business came from the US.

The waiting game

Even as a final decision on the levy is awaited, conversations with American buyers are picking up. Until recently, things had been at a standstill, Juneja said. “Now people are willing to talk and reopen the dialogue.”

At Edcons Exports, discussions have just begun with US brands Kenneth Cole and Nautica for the Indian market. The company has already been working with another US brand, Tommy Hilfiger, for quite some time.

Before the tariff setback, Edcons had been aggressively expanding into the US market, which accounts for about 7 per cent of its exports; Europe remains its main market.

The tariff, however, abruptly halted that expansion.

“Things are now turning around,” said Rana Rajarshi Dey, founder and MD of Edcons Exports. However, he added that American buyers are still cautious about placing large orders.

“The demand is there, but buyers are holding back on purchases until there is clarity on the Supreme Court of the United States ruling and the proposed 15 per cent tariff,” Dey said.

The tariff shock remains fresh in the minds of exporters and buyers alike — and it is not hard to see why.

Supply chains shudder

At his leather unit off Basanti Highway, a few kilometres from the Calcutta Leather Complex (CLC), 36-year-old entrepreneur Indranath Sengupta recalls the disruption in August 2025, when the Trump administration imposed an additional 25 per cent punitive tariff, taking the total levy on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

“Sixty to 70 per cent of our business comes from exports, and nearly 40 per cent of that was linked to the US. A lot of that disappeared almost overnight after the tariff hike,” said the director and chief executive officer of ASG Kompanero.

The ripple effects were felt beyond direct orders.

“Global brands with stores in the US cancelled production mid-stream, pulled inventory, and shifted sourcing to Vietnam, unwilling to absorb duties of 50 per cent. That forced us to scale back some operations,” Sengupta said.

The tariff shock also took its toll on workers.

According to Ramesh Juneja, chairman of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) and chairman of JC Group, the US tariff hike affected 10–15 per cent of contract workers in leather units.

The rebound wobbles

Kolkata’s leather industry employs about 700,000 people, directly and indirectly, most of them at the 1,100-acre CLC in Bantala.

Over the past two decades, the industry has grown steadily. Small pockets of production in Tangra, Topsia, and Tiljala — the historic heart of the trade — have given way to large facilities spread across thousands of square feet.

The integrated complex houses tanneries, processing, and manufacturing units, though some operate outside the complex. The tanneries moved to Bantala in the early 2000s following a Supreme Court order.

But whether in Bantala or the older clusters, the war in West Asia is weighing on sentiment. Air cargo to Europe is being rerouted, raising transportation costs.

“We used to send a lot of air cargo to Europe via West Asia. Now we are shipping directly from Delhi and Mumbai, but at higher cargo rates,” Azhar said.

Sea shipments have been less affected because they move through the Suez Canal or, when required, the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. But air shipments to Europe have been severely disrupted. “Air shipments to Europe have gone for a toss,” Dey said.

An Edcons shipment from Kolkata last week is not expected to be airlifted before March 21. Alternative airlines via Delhi are unable to confirm cargo space before next week, he added.

The disruptions in air travel have also prompted the CLE to postpone buyer–seller meets in the US and Spain scheduled for later this month. “We have cancelled them because people can’t travel,” Juneja said.

“No one is in the mood to travel either,” an exporter said wryly.

The war may have dampened sentiment for now, but exporters are hoping the conflict will end sooner rather than later. What they are also waiting for is clarity on US tariffs, which could open the door to fresh opportunities.

As Juneja put it, the “demons” around the US tariff issue have largely been laid to rest.

The hide economy

$4.58 billion: India’s leather and leather products exports in 2024-25

22%: The US share in India’s leather exports — the largest market

3 states dominate: Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal anchor India’s leather export ecosystem

West Bengal cluster: 538 tanneries, 436 leather goods units, 230 footwear units