Tata Group to foray into ship building, eyes ₹10,000 cr project in Kerala

In what may mark the Tata Group's foray into the shipbuilding business, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said the group has sought approval to invest ₹10,000 crore ($1 billion) in a shipbuilding project in the state.

This comes almost two weeks after the world's largest container shipping company, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group's plan to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL) in Kerala came into the public domain. A Tata Sons spokesperson declined to comment on the development.

"Tata is ready to invest in shipbuilding. We are going to provide the land," the chief minister told the media, adding that the proposal may receive the state's approval within a month.

If the plan gets clearance, it will mark the entry of the $180 billion conglomerate into commercial shipbuilding, though group company Tata Steel is currently one of the country's largest suppliers of specialised steel to shipyards, including high-strength grades used for commercial vessels.

India has set an ambitious target of becoming one of the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047. At present, the country's share of global shipbuilding is barely 1 per cent. Andhra Pradesh is also working on a ₹30,000 crore shipbuilding project at Visakhapatnam through central public sector undertakings such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. In June, South Korean major HD Hyundai Group also confirmed plans to set up a ₹38,000 crore shipbuilding hub in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

To safeguard Kerala's interests in Vizhinjam

Earlier this month, the Adani Group's $1.4 billion stake sale plan in AVPPL ran into controversy after Satheesan said the state government had not been informed about the transaction and that state clearance was mandatory.

Following this, the group submitted its proposal to the state government. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Satheesan said the government would not take any decision that harmed the state's interests. The government has already appointed an empowered committee headed by Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, which is examining the proposed share transfer by AVPPL.

"We have constituted an empowered committee. There is a procedure. The government will follow it. Only a decision that protects the state's interests will be taken," he said. Rejecting the Opposition's allegation of a "big deal", Satheesan said: "Now they keep saying this is a big deal and all that. We have done nothing. We have not taken any decision."

He also accused the previous CPI(M)-led government of waiving a penalty of about ₹219 crore that Adani Port was liable to pay for delays in completing the project. "Under the concession agreement, this project was supposed to be completed in 2019. It was not completed. If it wasn't completed, it should have ended in 2024. Instead, they amended the concession agreement and gave a five-year extension. By giving that extension, they increased the concession period from 40 years to 45 years," he said.

"What does the concession agreement say? If they delay the project, they have to pay ₹12 lakh a day. Because of the five-year delay, the amount payable to the government under the penal provision came to ₹219 crore. They waived every single rupee of it. They waived it in two stages," he alleged.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and PTI)