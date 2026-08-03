Tax Bill to widen steps to attract foreign investment, ease rules

The Bill, listed to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, goes well beyond the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 issued in June. The ordinance primarily granted tax exemption on interest income and capital gains earned by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) from investments in government securities (Gsecs).

The Statement of Objects and Reasons says stakeholder representations received after enactment of the Finance Act, 2026, and continuing global trade disruptions prompted the government to introduce additional taxation measures beyond those contained in the Ordinance. “A need has arisen to undertake certain immediate taxation measures with a view to mitigate the impact of external economic shocks, ensure stability in the domestic economy, and support key sectors affected by the prevailing global conditions, which require certain amendments to the provisions of the said Act to be carried out on an urgent basis in the larger public interest,” the Bill, a copy of which was reviewed by Business Standard, said.

It seeks to substantially simplify the tax rules for offshore investment funds. At present, eligible investment funds must satisfy several conditions related to investor composition, diversification, minimum corpus and investment restrictions to ensure that their activities are not treated as creating a business connection in India. The Bill removes many of these conditions while retaining key safeguards, making the safe harbour regime easier to access and reducing the scope for tax disputes.

It is expected to strengthen the government's push to position India, particularly Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City, as a global fund management destination by reducing tax uncertainty for overseas asset managers.

Tejas Desai, partner and financial services tax leader at EY India, said the changes could be among the most significant reforms for India’s fund management industry in recent years.

“Several safe harbour conditions that were out of sync with global fund structures are proposed to be removed. Of the original 13 conditions applicable to qualify as an eligible investment fund, only five remain. The changes provide greater flexibility to fund managers and could significantly improve India’s competitiveness as a fund management destination,” he said.

However, Akhilesh Ranjan, former member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), questioned the rationale for removing several of the conditions.

“The conditions that have been removed were intended to ensure that the relevant fund is professionally managed, has diversified ownership and to prevent round-tripping of funds. The purpose of removing these conditions is not clear from the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill,” he added.

Richa Sawhney, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, said the proposed changes are expected to enhance certainty for investors and businesses, particularly in fund management, electronics manufacturing, data centres and diamond trading.

“By extending incentives, rationalising eligibility conditions and easing operational requirements, the Bill seeks to create a more predictable environment for investment decisions. The manufacturing and warehousing-related measures may encourage deeper integration of production and supply-chain activities in India,” she said.

The Bill also proposes to extend the existing tax exemption available to foreign companies that provide capital goods, equipment or tooling to Indian contract manufacturers engaged in electronics manufacturing by another 10 tax years till 2040-41. Under the existing law, the benefit is available till the tax year 2030-31.

It also proposes a new tax exemption till the tax year ending March 2041 for foreign companies that store electronic components in customs bonded warehouses in India and supply them to Indian contract manufacturers.

This is aimed at facilitating global supply-chain models under which multinational firms retain ownership of components while Indian firms undertake contract manufacturing.

The Bill also defines “specified electronic goods” for the purpose of these exemptions, to include mobile phones, laptops, tablets, servers, sub-assemblies, hearables, wearables and related accessories.

Separately, the Bill proposes a new tax exemption for income from the sale of rough diamonds earned by certain foreign companies, including those engaged in diamond mining as well as sight holders, brokers, aggregators and tender or auction entities. The exemption will be available for 15 years, till the tax year ending March 2041.

It also seeks to ease the tax framework for data centres by removing the requirement for government notification of both the foreign company and the specified data centre. It further expands the definition of a specified data centre to include facilities operated by an Indian company under either ownership or lease arrangements, a move aimed at improving ease of doing business and facilitating investment in digital infrastructure.

It also restores the dividend exemption for unit holders of real estate investment trusts (Reits) and infrastructure investment trusts (Invits) in cases where the underlying special purpose vehicle (SPV) opts for the new tax regime.

At the same time, it proposes a higher surcharge of 25 per cent for SPVs opting for the new tax regime, while the surcharge for other domestic companies remains at 10 per cent.