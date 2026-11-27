That yardstick is now in focus. The recent “State of State Finances 2026-27” report by PRS Legislative Research shows that state goods and services tax (SGST) revenue growth slowed relative to gross domestic product (GDP) growth in FY26 for the first time in four years. SGST as a share of gross state domestic product (GSDP) fell in 23 states.

SGST is estimated to account for about 44 per cent of states’ OTR in FY27.

The question is how responsive a state’s OTR is to growth in nominal GSDP. This responsiveness is called tax buoyancy. In recent years, it has been slipping.

In FY25, only four of 28 states had a tax buoyancy above 1: Manipur, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

A tax buoyancy above 1 means that tax revenue is growing faster than the economy. It can point to a widening tax base and help states keep debt and deficits in check. Conversely, a buoyancy below 1 can indicate a narrow tax base.

Maharashtra benefited mainly from its high domestic consumption and large services sector. Chhattisgarh, a mineral-rich state, and agriculture-led Punjab also saw revenue grow faster than their economies. Manipur recorded the highest buoyancy, at 2 in FY25, but a decade ago its tax revenue did not even keep pace with its economy.

In FY25, Telangana was the only state with negative buoyancy. It indicates its tax revenue fell even as its economy grew.

Between FY16 and FY25, 12 of the 28 states improved their buoyancy, while 16 slipped. The states that most often outpaced their economies were mostly northeastern: Arunachal Pradesh (seven years), and Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Telangana (six years each).

In FY16, 11 states had a tax buoyancy above 1. Arunachal Pradesh topped the list at over 5, followed by Chhattisgarh at 4.76. Odisha, Mizoram, Bihar and Telangana recorded buoyancies between 2.5 and 3.

Over the decade since FY16, the number of states with tax buoyancy above 1 peaked in FY23 at 23 of the 28 states. It then dropped to 11 in FY24 and just four in FY25. The count fell to single digits in FY17, FY20 and FY25.

The states’ tax buoyancy has been declining since FY23, falling from 1.43 in FY23 to 0.92 in FY24 and 0.67 in FY25. The buoyancy of the Union government’s gross tax revenue also declined over the same period, but it exceeded that of the states in both FY24 and FY25.