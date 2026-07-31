Tax collections slow down, pinching Centre and states' finances alike

The share of OTR in states’ revenue receipts increased from 45.16 per cent in FY17 to 50.13 per cent in FY25, according to the “State Finances 2024-25” report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). While this upward trajectory has been consistent since the pandemic, a crucial question arises: Is the growth in states’ own revenues fast enough to reduce their dependence on central statutory devolution and discretionary grants?

The growth rate of states’ OTR has consistently declined since FY23. It fell from 19.81 per cent in FY23 to 10.66 per cent in FY24, and further to 8.05 per cent in FY25. Consequently, states’ tax buoyancy — measured as the percentage change in OTR divided by the percentage change in gross state domestic product (GSDP) — fell from 1.43 in FY23 to 0.92 in FY24, and down to 0.67 in FY25.

A tax buoyancy rate above 1.0 means OTR is outgrowing GSDP. This reflects an efficient, expanding tax base that boosts revenue without hiking rates, helping states curb debt and fiscal deficits. Conversely, a buoyancy rate below 1.0 indicates a narrow tax base and inefficiencies in tax collection. That can lead to an increase in borrowings and deficits as states search for funds to undertake their development programmes and provide public services.

The buoyancy of the Union government’s gross tax revenue has also declined, moving from 1.12 in FY23 to 0.98 in FY24, and 0.93 in FY25. However, the decline is more gradual than across the states. Furthermore, as the rate remains close to 1.0, it signals greater stability and efficiency in central tax collection.

None of the top five sources of states’ OTR managed a buoyancy rate above 1.0 in FY25. The sharpest shift occurred in state goods and services tax (SGST), which contributed 43.38 per cent of states’ OTR in FY25. SGST buoyancy fell below 1.0 for the first time, dropping from 1.37 in FY24 to 0.84 in FY25.

The buoyancy rate for Central GST — a key tax source for the Union government — also dropped below 1.0 for the first time in FY26. The slide stems from subdued GST collections following the rationalisation of GST tax slabs from four to two.