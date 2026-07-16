Taxpayers can view foreign asset details in AIS before filing I-T returns

Taxpayers can now view details of their foreign bank accounts, investment accounts and certain overseas income reported to India by foreign tax authorities through their Annual Information Statement (AIS) on the income tax e-filing portal, according to official sources. AIS is a statement available on the income tax portal that shows various financial transactions reported to the Income Tax Department. The move is aimed at helping taxpayers correctly disclose foreign assets and income while filing their income tax returns and is not intended for scrutiny or investigation, they said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has enabled the display of information received under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework, an arrangement under which countries automatically share financial account information with one another to curb tax evasion. This development follows the CBDT order issued on July 8, 2026, authorising the upload of AEOI data into the AIS.

India receives such information from more than 100 partner jurisdictions every year. The data may include details of foreign bank accounts, investment accounts, certain financial investments, interest income, dividends and other specified financial income held by Indian tax residents abroad, the sources said.

The AIS currently displays information relating to calendar years 2022, 2023 and 2024. Information for calendar year 2025 will be made available after it is received by the Income Tax Department during September-October this year, the sources added.

Officials clarified that the information shown in the AIS is only what has been shared with India by partner countries and may not represent a taxpayer's complete overseas holdings or income. Taxpayers will continue to be responsible for declaring all foreign assets in Schedule FA (the section of the income tax return meant for reporting overseas assets) and all foreign income in Schedule FSI (the section for reporting income earned outside India), even if those details do not appear in the AIS.

The foreign asset information can be accessed by logging into the income tax e-filing portal, opening the AIS through the Compliance Portal and selecting the "Foreign Assets Information" report. Taxpayers can then download the information for a selected calendar year in PDF format. The information is available only to the concerned taxpayer through secure login credentials, the sources said.

As part of the rollout, the CBDT is sending SMSs and emails to taxpayers informing them about the new feature and reminding them to correctly report foreign assets and foreign income while filing income tax returns for Assessment Year 2026-27, which refers to income earned during the financial year 2025-26. Taxpayers can also seek assistance through "Kar Saathi", the department's AI-powered virtual assistant on the e-filing portal.

According to the sources, the initiative is part of the department's efforts to improve taxpayer services through technology, reduce inadvertent reporting errors and encourage voluntary compliance by giving taxpayers access to information already available with the tax department.