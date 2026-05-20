Tea exports decline as West Asia tensions disrupt shipping routes

Around 46 per cent of India’s tea exports are directed to markets such as Iraq, the UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt.

The Indian Tea Association (ITA) said ongoing geopolitical tensions in these regions, along with disruptions in major shipping routes, continue to pose significant risks to India’s tea competitiveness by driving up insurance premiums and heightening currency volatility.

Shipments are increasingly being routed through longer routes, resulting in substantially higher freight rates, the producers’ body flagged. “Shipping lines have also begun imposing emergency fuel surcharges (EFS) on cargo loaded from India to various destinations, further escalating export logistics costs,” it said.

Arijit Raha, secretary general of ITA, noted that while cargo movement continues, the overall cost of doing business has risen significantly. “Exports are subject to uncertainties, and that remains a concern.”

Tea Board data cited by the association showed tea exports during January-March 2026 fell to 54.69 million kg (mkg), compared to 69.24 mkg in the corresponding period last year — the decline reflecting the impact of the US-Israel-Iran conflict towards the end of February.

Apart from challenges on the export front, the ITA, ahead of International Tea Day on May 21, flagged concerns over deepening structural and climatic fault lines in the sector, calling for a “coordinated” intervention.

During January-March, North India — which includes Assam and West Bengal — production declined by about 12.10 per cent due to climatic challenges.

However, Raha said feedback from members indicated that while production in Assam remained lower even in April, West Bengal had managed to recover and catch up on output during the month. “As per available feedback, the month of May has been better for most in Assam and West Bengal except Darjeeling, where production levels are reportedly lower as compared to last year.”

North India auction prices during January-April 2026 averaged ₹183.56 per kg, compared to ₹169.46 per kg in the corresponding period of the previous year. At the all-India level, auction prices averaged ₹168.47 per kg in 2026 against ₹159.79 per kg during 2025.

ITA attributed the increase to supply-demand dynamics and said the gains in realisation remain insufficient to adequately absorb the sharp escalation in input and operating costs.

In view of the challenges, the association urged policy interventions from the government, including the introduction of a minimum sustainable pricing mechanism linked to cost of production and quality. This could also serve as a minimum import price, according to the ITA.

The other measures that the association is looking for include integration with government welfare and climate-support schemes, support for orthodox tea production, and upward revision of existing RoDTEP rates.