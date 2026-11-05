A decade after demonetisation , India's shift towards digital payments has not reduced its dependence on cash. While Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has transformed everyday transactions, currency in circulation has more than doubled since the November 2016 note ban.

On November 8, 2016, when the government announced the withdrawal of the old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes, currency in circulation stood at ₹17.77 trillion, according to data from the Ministry of Finance. By October 23, 2026, it had increased to ₹43.16 trillion, an increase of nearly 143 per cent.

Currency in circulation has more than doubled

According to the Reserve bank of India 's March 2017 assessment, the demonetisation exercise invalidated 86.9 per cent of the currency in circulation overnight, creating an immediate shortage of cash and pushing consumers and businesses towards alternative payment methods.

However, currency in circulation gradually recovered as the RBI issued new notes and cash demand returned.

According to the RBI data, currency in circulation (CIC) stood at ₹41.68 trillion at the end of FY26, registering an annual increase of 11.9 per cent. In absolute terms, the increase was ₹4.44 trillion, the highest since FY18, when currency in circulation rose by ₹4.94 trillion following demonetisation.

The latest available weekly data put currency in circulation at ₹43.16 trillion as of October 23, 2026, up 13.7 per cent year-on-year.

The increase has continued despite the rapid expansion of digital payment infrastructure, indicating that cash remains important for households, businesses and parts of the informal economy.

Cash as a share of GDP has returned to pre-note ban levels

A comparison of currency in circulation with nominal gross domestic product (GDP) offers another perspective on India's cash dependence.

According to the RBI's data on the currency-GDP ratio, currency in circulation was equivalent to 12.1 per cent of GDP in FY16. This ratio fell sharply to 8.7 per cent in FY17 as the withdrawal of high-denomination notes reduced the amount of cash available in the economy. However, the ratio recovered over the following years.

By FY26, currency in circulation had reached ₹41.68 trillion. Against nominal GDP of ₹346.36 trillion estimated by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) for the same financial year, this works out to approximately 12 per cent.

This suggests that cash relative to the size of the economy has returned to roughly its pre-demonetisation level.

UPI transactions have grown nearly 13,600-fold

While cash has returned to its pre-demonetisation levels relative to GDP, digital payments have undergone a much larger transformation.

UPI, launched in 2016, has emerged as the biggest driver of this shift. According to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data, annual UPI transaction volume increased from just 17.8 million transactions in FY17 to 241.62 billion in FY26, a nearly 13,600-fold increase.

The value of transactions rose from ₹7,000 crore in FY17 to approximately ₹314 trillion in FY26, an increase of more than 4,000 times.

The growth has also continued in 2026. NPCI data show that UPI processed 24.0684 billion transactions worth ₹29.37 trillion in September 2026. The number of banks live on the platform increased to 756 during the month, compared with just 21 at its launch in April 2016.

In FY26, UPI accounted for around 84 per cent of India's digital payments, according to government data. The platform has also expanded beyond person-to-person transfers, with small-value payments at shops and other merchant establishments becoming a major part of its usage.

NPCI data show that 86 per cent of person-to-merchant transactions in FY26 were below ₹500, underlining UPI's growing role in everyday purchases.

Digital payments have expanded beyond UPI

The growth in digital transactions is not limited to UPI. Other payment channels, including NEFT, IMPS, debit and credit cards, prepaid payment instruments and Aadhaar-enabled payment systems, have also contributed to the expansion.

According to data released by the Ministry of Finance in March 2026, the volume of retail digital payment transactions increased from 71.769 billion in FY22 to 221.679 billion in FY25.

Their combined value rose from ₹457.44 trillion to ₹849.12 trillion during the same period.

The volume of retail digital payments increased 35.04 per cent year-on-year in FY25, while their value grew 18.04 per cent. UPI accounted for 81 per cent of these transactions in FY25, according to the government.

These figures indicate that digital payments have become an established part of India's payment system, with UPI accounting for the largest share of retail transactions.

What growth of cash and digital payments indicates

The simultaneous increase in cash holdings and digital transactions raises an important question: If more Indians are using digital payments, why is the demand for physical currency also increasing?

An RBI research paper titled 'Cash versus Digital Payment Transactions in India: Decoding the Currency Demand Paradox', published in 2023, offers some explanation.

The paper found that the sustained growth in currency demand was influenced by precautionary and store-of-value motives. In other words, people continue to hold cash as a reserve even when they increasingly use digital channels for payments.

The research also found that the use of cash as a medium of transaction was declining, suggesting that digital payments were replacing cash for certain payment-related activities without necessarily reducing the overall demand for currency.

This distinction is important. Currency in circulation measures the amount of physical money available in the economy, not how much of it is being used for daily purchases. A household may increasingly use UPI for shopping and bill payments while continuing to keep cash for emergencies or transactions where digital infrastructure is unavailable.

The RBI paper also noted that income remains an important driver of currency demand, while precautionary demand and the need to hold money as a store of value contribute to the persistence of cash.

A shift in payment habits, not the disappearance of cash

Ten years after demonetisation, the data suggest that India has made significant progress in digital payments but has not become a cashless economy.

Digital payments have made transactions faster and easier, particularly for small-value merchant payments and money transfers. Cash, meanwhile, continues to serve as a payment option and a store of value for households and businesses.