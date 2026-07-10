The capex fault line running via Indian states: Odisha leads, Punjab lags

Capital outlay as a share of gross state domestic product (GSDP) ranges from 6.5 per cent in Odisha to just 1.1 per cent in Tamil Nadu in the 2026-27 (FY27) Budget Estimates — a nearly sixfold difference that has grown sharper over the decade, particularly since 2021-22 (FY22).

The Centre’s capital outlay as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) hovered around 1.5 per cent for six years, crossed 2.3 per cent in FY22, and stands at 2.4 per cent in FY27. Capital outlay alone accounts for Rs 9.43 trillion of the Centre’s Rs 12.21 trillion capital expenditure (capex) — a 6.3 per cent rise from a year ago.

“The percentage of capital outlay to GSDP is one of the highest among all major states in the country,” said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the presentation of the FY27 State Budget.

Odisha has led India’s state-level capital outlay rankings since 2022-23. Its Rs 3.1 trillion FY27 Budget allocates Rs 72,100 crore for capital outlay — nearly Rs 1 in every four the state spends. Economic clusters around Bhubaneswar, Paradip, Jharsuguda, and Gopalpur are being developed as anchors for manufacturing and private investment.

Madhya Pradesh follows, with capital outlay holding between 3.1 per cent and 4.5 per cent of GSDP across the decade — moderating to 4.27 per cent in FY27 from a peak of 4.49 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25). In absolute terms, capital outlay stands at Rs 78,900 crore in FY27, up from Rs 67,400 crore in FY25 actuals.

Bihar topped India’s capital outlay rankings between 2016-17 and 2018-19. By FY27, that figure has halved to 3.01 per cent of GSDP. Infrastructure remains a stated priority, but education now claims the largest share of the Budget, with Rs 68,000 crore allocated — the highest among all state departments.

Southern states reveal the sharpest contrasts. Tamil Nadu’s capital outlay has barely moved in a decade, holding between 1.1 and 1.9 per cent of GSDP. Kerala faces a structural constraint — committed expenditure on salaries, pensions, and interest payments is nearly 7x its capital outlay, leaving little fiscal room to build.

Andhra Pradesh is a story of collapse and recovery: capital outlay fell to 0.6 per cent of GSDP in 2022-23 before climbing back to 2.47 per cent in FY27, with Amaravati back on the drawing board and new energy and logistics corridors in the pipeline.

Punjab sits at the bottom of the table. Its total budget has trebled in a decade, yet capital outlay has rarely crossed 1 per cent of GSDP — the lowest among major states in FY25 actuals. Power subsidies, healthcare schemes, and cash transfers dominate; capital formation is a distant second.

In the first eleven months of 2025-26, 22 states utilised just 55.27 per cent of their combined budgeted capex, according to data from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The Centre achieved 84.8 per cent — nearly 30 percentage points ahead of the state average.

To push state-level capital spending, the Centre launched the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (Sasci) in October 2020, offering 50-year interest-free loans with no immediate repayment pressure. The programme has helped lift states’ combined capital outlay from 2.2 per cent of GDP in FY22 to 2.7 per cent in FY25. Yet, absorption has grown uneven: in 2020-21, 17 of 28 states achieved full utilisation of Sasci funds; by FY25, none did, according to a State Bank of India report.