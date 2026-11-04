The hazy road to Antalya: India's carbon trading scheme faces delays

Weeks before the February 28 launch of the US-Israeli attack on Iran, Saurabh Diddi, director of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and the architect of CCTS, told Business Standard that carbon trading would kick off for most sectors by the end of calendar year 2027. This would enable companies that had met their FY26 emission obligations to buy or sell carbon credits towards their emission obligations.

However, an examination of the BEE's notifications reveals that two-thirds of the factories listed for emission compliance under CCTS were spared any targets in FY26, shrinking the size of the carbon credit market and diluting the move to hold polluters accountable.

These notifications were issued in October 2025, January 2026, and September 2026 (an amendment to the January notification). There was also a June 2026 draft notification for the steel sector.

Without schemes such as CCTS, industrial emissions — the fastest-growing component of India's total emissions — could triple by 2050 to approximately 50 per cent of national emissions, says the World Resources Institute, a global climate think tank.

The CCTS targets around 750 plants for compliance across nine sectors, but at least 450 of them carry no emission obligations for FY26. Sectors with no compliance obligation include high polluters such as refineries, textiles, steel and fertilisers. To be sure, the steel sector's targets are still under discussion, and there are no proposals for fertiliser units at this stage.

That leaves around 295 units across aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, pulp and paper, and petrochemicals carrying FY26 targets.

A slowdown The slowdown in CCTS looms just as officials from over 190 nations and tens of thousands of corporate executives, environmentalists, climate experts and NGOs prepare to gather in the Turkish resort of Antalya later this month for the UN's 31st climate summit, COP31.

They are set to discuss carbon markets and other such issues, but India's enthusiasm for the world's biggest climate meeting has waned in recent years as it awaits funds and new technologies that rich nations have promised developing countries.

The CCTS — which may eventually link to a UN-supervised global carbon credit programme — was designed with a compliance regime and a voluntary offset mechanism for trading in carbon credits.

Under the compliance mechanism, the BEE recommends yearly emission intensity targets for each plant. These are set in tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) per unit of equivalent product rather than as absolute caps set across the industry (as in the European Union).

The entities that cut their emission intensity below the target get carbon credit certificates, while those falling short need to surrender previously banked certificates or buy new ones equivalent to their emission deficit.

Nine sectors — aluminium, chlor-alkali, cement, fertiliser, iron and steel, pulp and paper, petrochemicals, petroleum refinery, and textiles — were taken up in the first phase beginning FY2026.

Emission intensity targets for aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, and pulp and paper came into effect on October 8, 2025, while those for aluminium, petroleum refineries, petrochemicals and textiles began on January 13, 2026.

Marginal abatement costs — meaning the cost required to reduce an additional unit (typically one tonne) of pollution or greenhouse gas emissions — were considered when setting targets to keep carbon costs at around $10 per tonne of CO2 emitted, comparable to China, said Diddi at Mumbai Climate Week earlier this year. That compares with $70-140 in the EU.

Experts said the price of credits will also depend on market liquidity. If very few credits are issued because most plants may have met modest targets and many were exempted from FY26 targets, trading may not be representative of the cost of carbon, they said.

Some deletions Six months into the war in West Asia, the BEE slipped in what seemed an innocuous amendment to the January notification. Under the September 7 amendment, two hard-to-abate sectors — refineries and textiles — were given a free pass for FY2026, with mandatory emission targets in place only from FY2027. The initial notification, dated January 13, had mandated emission targets for FY2026.

The amendment eliminated emission mandates for 21 refineries and 173 textile units. India is a major refining centre, accounting for around 4.7 per cent of global capacity, and is a net exporter of oil products.

Why was the notification amended?

"One possible consideration is that the (West Asia) war has created uncertainty around crude supply, freight availability and refinery economics," said G Krishnakumar, former chairman of state refiner Bharat Petroleum Ltd. "In such a situation, maintaining rigid emission targets would put added pressure on refineries."

These exclusions are in addition to the 255 units in the iron and steel sector, which carry no emission reduction obligations for FY26, according to a draft notification issued in June. The BEE is yet to issue a notification for the fertiliser sector.

"There were some changes that happened, from about 750 entities it went down to around 300 entities," said Hisham Mundol, executive director, Environmental Defence Fund, a global environmental organisation. "We're starting with 300, and progressively the government will add further entities."

Some sectors, like agriculture, will not come into CCTS, he added.

Diddi declined to comment on the changes and delays to CCTS.

Weakened CCTS Over four months have passed since the BEE invited public comments for proposed targets for iron and steel plants. The draft notification gave a 60-day time-frame for comments from stakeholders, which ended in late August. The delays in announcing emission targets for the steel sector, the biggest industrial polluter, have resulted in companies like Tata Steel, Jindal or Steel Authority being exempt from emission obligations for FY26.

India is the second-largest steel producer in the world after China, and firm targets to bring down carbon emissions could drive individual producers towards decarbonisation methods, including using green hydrogen or swapping blast furnaces for electric arc furnaces.

The iron and steel sector accounts for around 13 per cent of India's overall emissions. The 255 steel units targeted in the June draft regulations released a combined 360 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in FY24. India's average greenhouse gas emission intensity per tonne of crude steel produced was around 2.55 tonnes of CO2e, compared with the world average of around 2.2 tonnes of CO2e, and the EU's average of 1.3-1.4 tonnes of CO2e, according to data from the EU and researcher Rystad Energy.

"The criticism that the initial targets are modest deserves attention: Analysis indicates that several major sectors have substantial low-cost abatement opportunities, while delayed notification weakened the initial targets for a few sectors," said Abhilash Raghavan, director and head of ESG at renewables developer AMPIN Energy Transition. The key to pulling it (CCTS) off comes down to clear policy and a robust verification process, so that everyone can plan with confidence, he added.

Frequent amendments to CCTS notifications — which have led to delays and modest targets — impact the issuance of adequate carbon credits and the industry's confidence in the carbon trading mechanism, experts said.

Rising industrial emissions India's industrial energy use is dominated by fossil fuels, particularly coal, which is needed because of the low electrification rate, according to data from the Energy Statistical Institute.

The industrial sector emitted 803 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (MMtCO2e), which represented approximately 30 per cent of national emissions in 2019, according to the environment ministry.

India's total CO2 emissions grew by 3.7 per cent in January-June CY26 year-on-year; emissions from steel and cement industries rose by 8 per cent to account for 23 per cent of the national total, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), a Finnish think tank.

"The challenge now is industry, where coal dominates, and where electricity makes up a smaller share of energy use than in almost any other G20 economy. So unless steel and other energy-intensive manufacturers begin to electrify, rising output will keep pushing India's total emissions up even as the power sector stabilises," said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at CREA.

Global cooperation may incentivise Indian industries. The European Union, China and Brazil launched the Open Coalition on Compliance Carbon Markets in May to improve coordination and information-sharing among countries operating compliance-based carbon markets. Germany and New Zealand became the first additional members, followed by Canada, France, Norway, Singapore, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

India has so far remained outside this group.