The promises, pitfalls of agreements with India's largest trading partners

The agreements were facilitated by the fact that breakthroughs in one trade deal led to openings in the other.

With the US administration under President Donald Trump imposing sweeping tariffs and targeting even its closest strategic allies, Brussels was compelled to fast-track and conclude free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with India last year. Talks that had started 19 years ago and resumed in June 2022 suddenly acquired fresh urgency, leading finally to what European Commission chief Urusula von der Leyen hailed as the “mother of all deals” on January 27.

Then, in a surprise move on February 2, Trump announced on social media that the US has reached a deal with India and that he will lower the 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US to 18 per cent. Both sides remain committed to a trade deal — irrespective of the more recent uncertainty arising from the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the sweeping global tariffs by the Trump administration.

Big is good

For India, locking in trade deals with the US and almost all of Europe — the 27-nation EU, UK and the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) — had become a strategic necessity. It was the only way to secure durable market access and anchor India deeper into global value chains. Together accounting for 41 per cent of India’s merchandise exports, these markets are expected to give a massive boost to domestic labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear and handicrafts. Over the last few years, labour intensive sectors, especially textile and apparel exporters, have sought tariff parity with rivals such as Bangladesh and Vietnam that enjoy zero-duty access in these large markets.

The deal with EFTA countries – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland — kicked in in October 2025 and the pact with the UK is expected to be implemented by April. The EU agreement may take at least a year to come into effect.

Beyond market access, government officials believe that from now on, FTAs should now be viewed as a way to attract investments too.

With the pivot towards trade agreements with developed countries instead of competing nations, these deals are expected to spur foreign direct investment (FDI) — providing a much-needed boost to the country’s manufacturing and growth.

For instance, European manufacturers typically have higher production costs —due to higher regulatory and labour costs — compared with countries in South and Southeast Asia. If such companies in sectors such as automobiles invest in India, manufacture locally and export to Europe duty-free, it becomes a low-hanging win-win for both sides.

Under India's trade deal with the EFTA, in force since October 1, 2025, the four nations have collectively made a commitment to invest $100 billion in India over a 15-year period. India needs to facilitate such FDI as the true benefit of an FTA can only be reaped if multi-national companies invest and make India an export hub. Countries such as Vietnam, China, and South Korea have successfully leveraged FTAs to attract FDI, which gave a big push to their manufacturing exports, Deep Kapuria, Deep Kapuria, Chairman, Hi-Tech Gears Ltd said.

There’s more to be done

Sealing these trade agreements is only a task half done, a former trade ministry official said. Going ahead, preparing the domestic industry to fully leverage and utilise the deals is the real challenge. Although these two markets are well-exploited by existing exporters, India’s share remains as low as 1-2 per cent in several product lines. This needs to be stepped up as soon as the lower tariffs kick in.

“It is important to recognise that FTAs are not just tariff reduction any more and go beyond that. The industry should focus on joint ventures and investment opportunities, and government agencies such as Invest India should handhold companies,” the former trade official said.

The trade deals are timely given that India is aiming to achieve a $1 trillion goods exports target in the next five years.

Ajay Sahai, director general and chief executive officer of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said these trade deals will provide a level playing field for India — if not a “better one” as compared with its key competitors.

“Even without an FTA, we enjoy substantial market access. With an agreement in place we will expand it further. The impact will be the most visible in the case of sectors like leather, carpets, textiles. For most labour intensive sectors, the US and EU will account for more than 50 per cent of India’s exports globally,” Sahai said.

Sahai warned that tariff concessions and greater market access alone cannot guarantee exponential export growth. Capacity expansion — needed to meet demand from these large markets – could be constrained since scaling up output beyond a level in labour-intensive industries may require more skilled workers.

Flagging barriers

Experts also raised concerns over regulations such as the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) and on deforestation. CBAM was introduced in the EU on January 1, and the UK plans to introduce it from 2027.

These regulations do not specifically target India and are country-agnostic. However, they could act as a non-trade barrier, potentially limiting the gains from trade deals.

Agneshwar Sen, trade policy leader, EY India, said in the case of the India-EU deal, the real test lies beyond tariffs. The expansion of CBAM to all products and or the stricter enforcement of the EU deforestation regulation could act as further non-tariff barriers, particularly if their compliance costs escalate. CBAM imposes a charge on imports of more than 50 tonnes of cement, iron and steel, aluminum, fertiliser, electricity and hydrogen.

According to the European Commission, starting January 1, 2028, this will expand to include specific steel and aluminium-intensive downstream products.

The EU deforestation regulation is a part of the bloc’s plan to tackle deforestation. It will come into force between December 2026 and June 2027.