The return of Section 301: How Washington's next trade lever may test India

Five years later, the Damocles’ sword is back, with the US Trade Representative (USTR) initiating investigations into the acts, policies and practices of multiple countries, including India, relating to structural excess capacity in manufacturing and the use of forced labour.

What is Section 301 of the US Trade Act? Section 301 of the US’ Trade Act of 1974 is designed to address unfair foreign practices that adversely affect US commerce. It allows action against unjustifiable, unreasonable, or discriminatory practices that burden or restrict US trade. After consulting inter-agency and advisory committees, the USTR can proceed with investigations and must seek consultations with the concerned economies.

The provision operates under US domestic law and is independent of World Trade Organization (WTO) disciplines. Historically, it has been used to address issues such as intellectual property protection, digital trade restrictions, market access barriers, industrial subsidies and technology transfer practices.

Why has the US initiated a Section 301 probe now? In its latest investigation, the USTR has alleged that key trading partners have developed production capacity untethered from the incentives of domestic and global demand. This excess capacity leads to, among others, overproduction and large or persistent trade surpluses, as well as underutilised and unused capacity in manufacturing sectors.

In its notice, the USTR stated that evidence of structural excess capacity and production exists for India. “In 2025, India had a bilateral trade surplus with the United States of $42 billion. India's global goods trade surplus sectors include textiles, health, construction goods, and automotive goods. For example, evidence suggests the solar module sector is plagued by excess capacity, including that India's current module manufacturing is nearly triple annual domestic demand. India also has created significant excess capacity in petrochemicals, steel, and other industries,” it added.

The identified sectors together account for about $32.5 billion in exports to the US, roughly 38 per cent of India’s outbound shipments.

Under a separate Section 301 investigation on forced labour, the USTR is examining whether countries have laws prohibiting imports made using forced labour and whether such bans are effectively enforced. Weak enforcement, it argues, can create unfair cost advantages, depress prices, reduce export opportunities for US firms and put downward pressure on wages.

If practices are found actionable, the US can choose to impose additional duties, quotas, licensing restrictions or other non-tariff barriers, and suspend trade concessions.

What is the rationale behind the new Section 301 probes? The investigations are widely seen as a substitute for reciprocal tariffs imposed earlier under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which the US Supreme Court struck down in February.

Within hours of the ruling, Washington imposed a uniform 10 per cent tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, replacing targeted tariff pressure with a flat duty for all countries.

However, the shift created a new dilemma for the US. Several countries had already negotiated trade arrangements with Washington under the earlier tariff framework announced by President Donald Trump in early 2025. These agreements included higher negotiated tariff levels such as 18 per cent for India and 19 per cent for Indonesia. The US is now seeking to bring back country-specific reciprocal tariffs — currently prohibited under Section 122 — through the Section 301 investigations.

Which Indian sectors could face the most scrutiny? While China is the key target for investigations of forced labour, India’s exports of solar panels, electronics and garments to the US are likely to face closer scrutiny, particularly where supply chains involve inputs from China suspected of being made with forced labour.

International probes have linked labour programmes in Xinjiang province to sectors such as cotton, textiles, apparel and polysilicon used in solar panels. This led to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, under which goods linked to Xinjiang are presumed to involve forced labour unless proven otherwise.

The US argues that such goods, even when routed through third countries, distort markets by lowering costs and undercutting compliant producers.

Solar exports often depend on Chinese polysilicon and cells; electronics manufacturing relies heavily on Chinese components and sub-assemblies; and textile producers frequently use Chinese yarns and fabrics. These linkages could trigger tighter traceability requirements. Given the importance of the US market, Indian exporters may face higher compliance costs and stricter documentation demands to prove the origin of inputs.

The US investigation also flags sectors in India with possible excess capacity or export surpluses, including solar modules, petrochemicals, steel, textiles, health-related goods, construction materials and automobiles. It notes that solar module capacity is already nearly three times domestic demand, indicating export-driven surpluses.

What has India’s response to the US probe been? The probe will examine whether policies such as industrial subsidies, state-backed manufacturing expansion, state-owned enterprises, market access barriers, currency practices or weak domestic demand have contributed to global overcapacity. If confirmed, Washington could impose tariffs, quantitative restrictions or other trade barriers.

The Indian government, in its submission to the USTR, has firmly rejected all the allegations. It said the notice provides no cogent rationale or prima facie evidence to support claims of “structural excess capacity” in Indian industries or any resulting distortion of US commerce.

It also noted that the initiation notice does not identify any specific policy intervention by the government contributing to such capacity, making the claims speculative. India’s goods exports account for only 3.1 per cent of total US imports, while its merchandise export-to-GDP ratio of around 12 per cent suggests production is largely geared towards domestic demand. At a macro level, India has consistently run a merchandise trade deficit, indicating domestic demand exceeds supply. Between 2018 and 2025, import growth (5.7 per cent) outpaced export growth (4.6 per cent), reinforcing this trend.

“Since India and the United States have initiated a process of negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement, any trade concerns should be addressed within that framework and not through unilateral measures,” the government said in a statement, adding that it remains willing to engage constructively in the investigation.

Indian companies in their submission also rejected the premise of “structural excess capacity”, pointing out that Indian industry is largely domestic demand-driven and does not produce at levels that distort global markets. Industry representatives have maintained that capacity expansion in sectors such as steel, chemicals and manufacturing reflects domestic growth needs rather than export-led oversupply.

On forced labour, the Indian government argued that even if the absence of import prohibitions is seen as “inaction”, the fragmented global framework on modern slavery supply chains makes such measures difficult to implement. The lack of an explicit regulatory framework, it said, cannot be treated as an unfair or inequitable act attributable to India.

Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said Section 301 remains a key tool but is slower and more legally constrained than the now-invalidated reciprocal tariff regime. “The revival of Section 301 investigations signals that US trade policy is entering a new phase following the court ruling that curtailed Washington’s tariff powers. With its earlier tariff strategy effectively dismantled, the United States appears to be turning to investigations and targeted measures to retain leverage in trade negotiations.”

Mumbai-based law firm Economic Laws Practice (ELP) said in a research note that exporters should assess supply chain exposure, strengthen due diligence and documentation on forced labour, and consider engaging with the USTR process. “The investigations signal a widening of US trade scrutiny beyond subsidies and market access to include industrial capacity and structural imbalances. While still at an early stage, they could lead to significant tariffs or restrictions affecting multiple Indian export sectors,” it cautioned.

Current Section 301 Tariffs on China

Product Category Section 301 Rate (2026)

Electric Vehicles 100%

Solar Cells 50%

Semiconductors 50%

EV Lithium-ion Batteries 25%

Steel & Aluminium Products 25%