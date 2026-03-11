Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Timeline: How India-China ties moved from border clash to investment thaw

Timeline: How India-China ties moved from border clash to investment thaw

In February 2026, India began easing its restrictions on buying Chinese equipment

In October 2025, India ‌and China resumed direct flights after a five-year freeze (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India approved easing restrictions on Chinese investments in select sectors on Tuesday, in a major step by Prime Minister ​Narendra Modi to rebuild ties with Beijing and end ​six years of friction.

Below is a timeline of events since a deadly ‌border clash between the two nuclear-armed Asian nations jolted commercial and diplomatic ties in 2020.

April, 2020 - India introduces heightened scrutiny for all investments from nations it shares a land border with, including China. New Delhi says the move is to curb opportunistic takeovers of Indian companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

June, 2020 - India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser, citing national security concerns.

 

July, 2022 - China's Great Wall Motor shelves plans to invest $1 billion in India after failing to obtain regulatory approvals, ‌becoming one of the biggest casualties of New Delhi's increased scrutiny of investments from Beijing.

July, 2023 - India rejects a $1 billion investment proposal by Chinese automaker BYD amid continued security concerns.

October, 2024 - India and China reach a deal on patrolling their disputed frontier to end a four-year military stand-off.

July, 2025 - India's top government think tank, NITI Aayog, proposes allowing Chinese companies to take up to ​a 24 per cent stake in Indian firms without security clearance, aiming to reduce delays caused by ‌the post-2020 scrutiny regime.

August, 2025 - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits China for the first time in over seven years, in a further ​sign of ‌a diplomatic thaw with Beijing as tensions with the United States rise.

October, 2025 - India ‌and China to resume direct flights after a five-year freeze.

December, 2025 - India frees up business visas for Chinese professionals to end technician scarcity at factory ‌floors ​that cost output ​worth billions of dollars over the years.

February, 2026 - India begins easing its restrictions on buying Chinese equipment, allowing state-run power and coal companies ‌to start limited ​imports as shortages and project delays mount. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

