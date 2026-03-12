Tiruppur picks up the threads, but West Asia war tugs at its fabric

A video of R Rajkumar, managing director (MD) of Tiruppur-based RRK Cottons India, saying these words — with a visibly gloomy expression — went viral in September 2025. He spoke of ₹65 crore worth of confirmed orders stuck due to higher tariffs in the US. At the time, two of his five factories had fallen silent, and out of 2,000 workers, he had no choice but to let half go. For him, business was not just slowing; it was slipping away.

That was five months ago.

Today, Rajkumar’s gloomy face creases into a pleasant smile, with the occasional loud laugh. Tiruppur’s signature clatter of knitting machines is once again echoing through his factory premises.

The exporter — who primarily supplies to major US innerwear brands along with a few fashion labels — is now preparing for a trip to the US as orders begin to flow again. Late last week, he secured ₹5 crore worth of orders from a new customer, helped by renegotiated tariffs that give Indian exporters an edge over rivals such as Bangladesh and Vietnam in the US market. The arrangement may be formalised by the end of March.

“I am happy now. Almost ₹10 crore of the ₹65 crore worth of stuck orders will be exported within a week. And we have received assurance that customers holding the remaining stock will also clear it by April,” Rajkumar said, sounding relieved.

This is not just Rajkumar’s story. It reflects the experience of a large share of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Tiruppur over the past six months.

Tiruppur is no ordinary textile town. It is widely known as Dollar Town. The reason: Tiruppur and nearby Coimbatore — within a 50-kilometre radius — together accounted for around 69 per cent, or ₹44,747 crore, of India’s total knitwear exports of ₹65,178 crore in 2024–25 (FY25).

However, just as things were beginning to improve, the Iran war erupted, casting a shadow over West Asia. Its ripple effects are now emerging as a fresh challenge for India’s textile and apparel sector.

Industry body Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) observed that a sizeable share of textile and apparel exports is destined for West Asia and expressed hope for an early resolution and a return to normalcy. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), in particular, is one of the largest markets for Indian textile and apparel exporters in the region.

In 2024, the UAE was the fourth-largest market for India’s textile and apparel exports after the US, the European Union (EU), and Bangladesh.

“Considering the narrow margins under which textile and apparel exporters operate, escalation in logistics and insurance costs due to the West Asia situation puts them in a very tight spot. It affects their ability to meet contractual obligations and sharply raises operating costs,” said Ashwin Chandran, chairman, CITI.

The concern comes just as exporters like Rajkumar were beginning to recover from steep US tariffs.

In fact, a letter written by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late December highlighted the scale of the damage. The textile hub had seen a staggering wipeout of ₹15,000 crore in confirmed orders, along with enforced production cuts of up to 30 per cent across units because of the tariff issue.

Orders had dried up so sharply that the combined daily revenue loss across Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, and Karur districts was estimated at ₹60 crore.

Despite this setback, signs of recovery are now visible across Tiruppur.

When Business Standard met Arun Ramaswamy, chief executive officer of New Man Exports, at his manufacturing unit in early September last year, he showed a section with idle machines and stock worth ₹4 crore awaiting purchase orders. His factory was operating only three to four days a week, as 30 per cent of his customers were in the US and those orders had already dried up.

Enter February 2026.

Ramaswamy and his team are now upbeat. The company has cleared the old stock and is receiving multiple enquiries each week for bulk US orders.

“Enquiries are being generated, and leftover goods are being taken in. By May, Tiruppur will be fully back on track. Earlier, I used to get zero enquiries; now I receive multiple queries every week,” Ramaswamy said.

New Man’s annual business from the US market stood at around ₹15 crore in FY25, contributing 30 per cent of its

total revenue.

How Dollar Town held on Until April last year, Indian textile exporters faced tariffs of 8–12 per cent in the US market.

This changed after the announcement of a 25 per cent tariff, which was later raised to more than 50 per cent on August 27.

When tariffs stood at 25 per cent, Indian exporters and their US buyers shared the burden, allowing orders to continue. But once tariffs crossed 50 per cent, fresh orders came to a complete halt.

Even for existing orders, exporters had to absorb heavy losses to retain customers.

“As long as the tariff was 25 per cent, we could sustain. The moment it reached 50 per cent, we continued shipping only to maintain customer relationships,” said Elangovan Viswanathan, president of Buying Agents Association and MD of SNQS Internationals.

At the same time, exporters began diversifying into newer markets.

As we speak, Viswanathan’s team is already in the US negotiating deals with several large retailers.

Major global clients sourcing from Tiruppur include Primark, Tesco, Next, Marks & Spencer, Warner Bros, Walmart, Tommy Hilfiger, Discovery Global Consumer Products, The Gap, Carter’s, DUNS Sweden, Target, and Woolworths.

“Better days are back for the apparel trade. Compared to January, we are seeing a 20–30 per cent increase in enquiries, some of which are already translating into orders,” Viswanathan said. “The advantage in US tariffs, along with free trade agreements (FTAs) with the EU and the UK, could push Tiruppur exports to ₹1 trillion by 2040 from around ₹45,000 crore now.

A new fabric of strategy

The Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) is the economic backbone of the town, and no account of the industry is complete without its perspective.

K M Subramanian, president of TEA, is optimistic but cautious. He stresses the need for market diversification and faster modernisation.

Before speaking to Business Standard, the industry veteran had just concluded a meeting with officials from Kanko Group, Japan’s well-known school uniform manufacturer with a 170-year legacy. The company is exploring the possibility of building a long-term manufacturing partnership in Tiruppur as part of its global supply chain expansion.

“We are in talks with the Japanese. It will take about six months for things to settle. After that, business could double, driven by FTAs and the US tariff advantage. We also need to modernise faster and strengthen workforce training through skill councils,” Subramanian said.

Tiruppur’s textile industry employs around 600,000 local workers and 200,000 migrants.

As the Trump administration signals a favourable stance on tariffs, the narrow lanes of the city lined with MSME units are slowly returning to life.

The once-bustling streets splashed with coloured fabrics and shop signs boasting export connections are beginning to stir again.