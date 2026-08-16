TN CM Vijay sets the stage for a long role as govt completes 100 days

The superstar’s movie, Jana Nayagan, is inching close to ₹350-crore gross collection. At the same time, the state has attracted an average of ₹1,000 crore of committed investment every single day since Vijay took over. Even as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government is set to complete its 100th day in office on August 17, political analysts claim its women-centric schemes appear to be gaining ground, keeping its base of marginalised communities happy as well.

According to Maalan Narayanan, a writer and political commentator, not only did Vijay muster up the requisite numbers in the Assembly, he also managed to cobble up a perfect blend of experienced people and youth for the Cabinet — veterans like Speaker J C D Prabhakar and Revenue Minister K A Sengottaiyan on one hand, and youngsters like Aadhav Arjuna, A Rajmohan, and CTR Nirmal Kumar on the other.

“They have got a good foundation now. The cabinet has four women ministers, eight Dalits as ministers and some Christians as well. Most of them handle key portfolios. There is also the participation of the Muslim League. All this makes quite a social statement,” Narayanan said.

However, what has grabbed eyeballs is the cumulative investment commitments of over ₹1 trillion that Tamil Nadu has attracted since Vijay took over, with a potential of generating more than 120,000 job opportunities in the state. “This is crucial as we are competing with aggressive states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A person like (Andhra Pradesh CM) Chandrababu Naidu goes all out to woo investors, and has a proven track record, too. If the investors are trusting a new establishment in Tamil Nadu, it speaks a lot of the state’s investment climate,” he added. This is probably the reason Industries Minister S Keerthana cited the investor confidence as the most “important story” of the current government.

The largest of all commitments was a ₹15,000 crore investment by Australia’s mining and infrastructure conglomerate AVID Group, promising to create 12,000 jobs, spread across Chennai and Thoothukudi. According to Deepak Jacob, managing director and chief executive of Guidance of the state industry development body, the investment proposals that the government has received are all convertible ones and not mere announcements. “We are coming up with a new industrial policy to transform the state into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036. It will be unveiled by the end of this year, and we are doing stakeholder consultations now. We are doing extensive consultations with sector leaders, and even foreign delegations,” said Jacob.

“In the 100 days, the government has taken a lot of pro-industry measures that helped people like us in bringing in more investments. The climate is conducive for investors,” said J Rafiq Ahmed, managing director of Kothari Industrial Corporation.

To revive the economy of Tamil Nadu, facing an outstanding debt of ₹13.18 trillion, the government has appointed a six-member Revenue Augmentation Committee, headed by economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

While social sector schemes seem to be creating a buzz, N R Bhanumurthy, Director, Madras School of Economics (MSE), cautioned that the government should avoid duplication of schemes.