Trade deficit widens to $27.1 billion in February as imports surge

India exported goods worth $36.61 billion in February, registering a 0.81 per cent contraction, amid continued challenging geopolitical developments.

Imports grew 24 per cent in February to $63.71 billion, due to gold and silver imports, according to data released by the commerce department on Monday.

India’s merchandise trade deficit widened to $27.1 billion in February as compared to $14 billion last year.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the year has been a challenging one but despite that goods and services exports stood at $790.86 billion in April-February as compared to $748 billion during the same period a year earlier.

Agrawal further said that going ahead, March will be a challenging month due to the logistics bottleneck. Exports will get impacted due to the situation in West Asia. The West Asia crisis, particularly affecting movement via the crucial Strait of Hormuz, has been adversely affecting trade and increasing logistics costs.

During April-February, exports stood at $402.9 billion as compared to $395 billion during the same period a year earlier.