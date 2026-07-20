Trillions under its watch, EPFO begins upskilling officials on investments

These moves are part of a broader effort to improve the EPFO’s investment governance and fund management practices, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had mooted the need to strengthen the organisation’s fund management and investment practices in a report submitted to the Union Labour Ministry last year.

The central bank had advised the Centre to consider measures to strengthen EPFO’s accounting, risk management, portfolio management and internal governance after the ministry had sought its expertise to identify gaps in the retirement fund body’s investment framework. The RBI had also advised that EPFO’s expertise be enhanced in the critical areas of accounting, treasury and portfolio management, as well as actuarial assessments, flagging concerns over its asset allocation, accounting treatment and the use of a common investment pattern across schemes with different liability profiles.

The central bank had mooted the EPFO move towards asset-allocation rules based on the outstanding stock of investments rather than only incremental annual flows, and suggested that investment strategies should better reflect the distinct liabilities of EPFO’s three different schemes — Provident Fund, Pension and Insurance.

The retirement fund manager oversees savings worth more than ₹25 trillion belonging to around 300 million formal-sector workers. As per its present investment pattern, EPFO allocates 45-65 per cent of fresh accretions to government securities, 20-45 per cent to debt instruments, 5-15 per cent to equities through index-linked investments, and up to 5 per cent to short-term debt instruments.

The training programmes for its officials are being organised in collaboration with the World Bank, the CFA Institute, and rating agency Crisil. An action taken report placed before the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT) indicates selected officers will be trained by the World Bank, while the CFA Institute has been approached to conduct an investment workshop.

The formation of a high-powered committee has also been cleared, with the approval of the Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, to guide EPFO on investment-related matters, according to a copy of the report reviewed by Business Standard.

The overall review of investment-related challenges and oversight capacity, assumes significance because EPFO faces pressure to deliver returns to subscribers even when yields on its core fixed-income investments are lower. For FY26, it declared an annual interest of 8.25 per cent on members’ EPF balances.

“EPFO is committed to ensuring prudent, transparent and professional management of the funds entrusted to it. The organisation continuously reviews and strengthens its investment governance framework in line with the Pattern of Investment notified by the Government of India, applicable regulatory requirements, and the decisions of the CBT,” an EPFO spokesperson said in response to queries from Business Standard.

Acknowledging the RBI’s recommendations to strengthen its fund management and investment governance, the EPFO said these were tabled before the CBT. “EPFO remains committed to safeguarding the interests of its subscribers through a robust investment governance framework and continuous strengthening of its institutional and professional capabilities,” the spokesperson said.

“Crisil has been appointed as EPFO’s consultant by the Central Board to support functions including selection and performance evaluation of portfolio managers, as well as capacity building of officials. With regard to the other specific engagements, studies and timelines referred to in your query, these deliberations and studies for policy formulation are still in progress,” the EPFO noted.

Alongside the capacity-building exercise, EPFO has engaged the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode to review its exit policy for debt investments and the Interest Stabilisation Reserve (ISR) mechanism. The exit policy governs the organisation's approach to existing debt investments, while the ISR is a reserve used to smooth interest payouts to subscribers by absorbing fluctuations in investment income across years.