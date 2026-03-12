Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 08:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump admin launches trade probes into 16 nations including India, China

Trump admin launches trade probes into 16 nations including India, China

The US has launched fresh trade investigations into 16 major trading partners, including India, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, after the SC struck down much of Trump's tariff programme

US President Donald Trump

The investigations follow a February 20 ruling by the US Supreme Court that declared Trump’s global tariffs illegal. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 8:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced new trade investigations into 16 countries, including India, as it seeks to rebuild tariff pressure after much of its reciprocal tariff programme was struck down by the US Supreme Court last month.
 
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 could result in new tariffs against several major trading partners, including India, China, the European Union (EU), Japan, South Korea and Mexico, reported Reuters.
 
The probes are aimed at examining excess industrial capacity among major trading partners and could ultimately replace Trump’s earlier reciprocal tariff policy, which the court ruled illegal.
 
 
Other economies included in the probe are Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Switzerland and Norway. Canada, the second-largest US trading partner, was not listed as a target.
 
“So these investigations will focus on economies that we have evidence appear to exhibit structural excess capacity and production in various manufacturing sectors, such as through larger persistent trade surpluses or underutilised or unused capacity,” said Greer, reported Reuters.

Also Read

older men, healthy man

'Forever chemicals' may speed up ageing in men in their 50s: Study

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

IMD weather update: Heatwave in west, rain and snow in northern hills

oil, crude oil,

US to release 172 mn barrels of oil from strategic reserve amid Iran war

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

US opens new unfair-trade probes to rebuild Trump's tariff pressure

Iran, Iran flag

Iran govt not at risk of imminent collapse despite ongoing war: US intel

 
He added that the administration’s policy direction remained unchanged despite the court ruling. “The policy remains the same. The tools may change depending on the vagaries of courts and other things,” Greer said, stressing that the administration’s goal was to protect American jobs.
 

What is Section 301?

 
The investigations are being conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the US Trade Representative to impose tariffs or other retaliatory measures against trading partners found to be engaging in unfair trade practices.
 
The Trump administration alleges that the 16 economies employ policies that disadvantage US goods producers, with nearly all of them running substantial goods trade surpluses with the US.
 
Under the process, the Office of the US Trade Representative will invite written comments from stakeholders and hold a public hearing as part of the investigation. Trading partners under scrutiny will also be consulted.
 
Greer said he hopes to conclude the investigations, including any proposed remedies, before temporary tariffs imposed earlier expire in July. The probe will move quickly, with public comments open until April 15 and a hearing scheduled around May 5.
 

Probe comes after US tariff ruling

 
The investigations follow a February 20 ruling by the US Supreme Court that declared Trump’s global tariffs imposed under a national emergencies law illegal.
 
Following the ruling, Trump imposed a temporary 10 per cent tariff for 150 days under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.
 
Greer said the new investigations had long been signalled by the administration and should not come as a surprise to trading partners. However, he declined to say whether existing trade agreements would shield countries from potential tariffs under the new probe.
 
He emphasised that Trump remained determined to pursue measures to address trade imbalances. “He'll find a way to deal with unfair trading practices. He'll find a way to get our trade deficit down. He'll find a way to protect US manufacturing. We have a lot of tools to do it,” Greer said.
 

US to launch separate forced labour probe

 
According to Reuters, Greer also said that another investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 would be launched to examine imports linked to forced labour. The probe, expected to cover more than 60 countries, aims to ban US imports of goods produced using forced labour.
 
The US has already tightened restrictions on solar panels and other products originating from China’s Xinjiang region under the Uyghur Forced Labour Protection Act signed by former US president Joe Biden. The new investigation could expand similar restrictions to additional countries.
 
Washington has accused Chinese authorities of operating labour camps for ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, allegations that Beijing has denied.
 

More From This Section

NITI Aayog

Niti Aayog urges states to follow fiscal deficit norms under FRBM Act

Workers at a football manufacturing unit in Jalandhar, a major sports goods production hub | Photo: Harsh Kumar

Across workshop lanes of Punjab, the workbench warms as exports recoverpremium

Manufacturing-led capacity additions likely to touch Rs 3.6 trn in FY26

Manufacturing-led capacity additions likely to touch Rs 3.6 trn in FY26premium

banking, FDI, foreign direct investment

Startups may get to access 'stalled' capital under new PN3 regimepremium

economy, fiscal

Iran war: Fiscal pressures on govt may mount next FY, say expertspremium

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs trump tariff US India relations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayIs Instagram Down? Gold and Silver Rate TodayStock Market CrashLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance