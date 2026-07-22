Trump's 200% tariff plan on generic drugs: What it means for India

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a sweeping, phased tariff plan for imported generic medicines, giving drugmakers a two-year window before duties begin to rise sharply.

Under the proposal, generic drugs imported into the US will continue to attract zero tariffs from August 1 for two years, after which the tariff will increase to 100 per cent for one year before rising further to 200 per cent in August 2029. The phased structure is intended to give pharmaceutical companies time to shift manufacturing operations to the US before punitive tariffs take effect.

"This is done in order to RESHORE Generic Pharmaceutical Production into America, with a penalty to those companies that decide not to build Plant and Equipment within the stated period of time given to them," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The move is likely to have an impact of India, which is the biggest suppliers of generic medicines to the US.

Why is Trump targeting imported medicines?

The latest announcement is part of Trump's broader push to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the US and reduce dependence on overseas supply chains. According to Trump, the objective of the policy is to protect the people of the US, while the policy on patented, branded and innovative drugs, which he described as successful, will remain unchanged.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the US pays significantly more for medicines than many foreign markets and has sought to address affordability concerns by reshaping the pharmaceutical sector. The issue has also gained political significance ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections.

Trump has urged pharmaceutical companies to manufacture more medicines domestically. In April 2025, his administration launched a national security investigation into pharmaceutical imports under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

In April this year, Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imported branded pharmaceutical products. Drugmakers could avoid those tariffs if they agreed to government-backed drug pricing arrangements or committed to manufacturing their products within the US.

What do the proposed tariffs mean for India's pharma exports?

The immediate impact on Indian pharmaceutical exports is likely to be limited because of the proposed two-year tariff-free window. The transition period provides Indian drugmakers time to reassess their supply chains, export strategies and potential investments in US manufacturing. However, the proposed escalation to 100 per cent and eventually 200 per cent tariffs could ultimately affect Indian exporters that do not establish a local manufacturing footprint.

ALSO READ | Trump's 200% tariff plan on generic drugs: What it means for India India is among the biggest suppliers of generic medicines to the US. Pharmaceuticals are one of India's top three exports to the United States, with exports valued at $10.5 billion in 2024-25, according to government data. Indian generic medicines account for nearly 40 per cent of prescriptions by volume in the US market, making the sector particularly vulnerable to any sharp increase in tariffs.

India is also the leading supplier of finished generic medicines, or formulated dosage forms, to the American market. Multiple analyses based on US Food and Drug Administration and trade data estimate that Indian drugmakers account for around 40-50 per cent of generic prescriptions filled in the United States. The proposed tariffs could therefore significantly affect India's pharmaceutical exports if companies fail to localise manufacturing.

According to Bloomberg, it remains unclear how much of Trump's proposed tariff burden Indian pharmaceutical companies will ultimately face. Duties on drugs would leave over 40 per cent of India's exports to the US adversely affected. Trump's earlier tariff threats had also put several commonly prescribed medicines sourced from India at risk, including oral contraceptives and treatments for hypertension and depression. In the case of birth control pills, Bloomberg reported that roughly 65 per cent of prescriptions filled in the US in 2024 were manufactured by two Indian drugmakers, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Lupin.

The pharmaceutical sector is also facing broader trade-related uncertainty. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has indicated that the Trump administration could soon unveil fresh trade actions against around 60 economies, including India, over allegations relating to forced labour-linked imports. Washington has proposed an additional tariff of 12.5 per cent on imports from India under the investigation, although a final decision is yet to be announced.

How are Trump's trade policies impacting India's economy?

Beyond pharmaceuticals, Trump's tariff measures have weighed on several export-oriented sectors in India.

Labour-intensive industries such as textiles and apparel, gems and jewellery, leather and footwear, chemicals, engineering goods and auto components remain among the most exposed because of their dependence on the US market.

According to a Times of India report, while exporters have witnessed a pickup in enquiries from American buyers in recent weeks, uncertainty surrounding potential US tariff measures has delayed firm orders. Buyers have deferred purchases until there is greater clarity on Washington's trade policy. Sectors including chemicals, textiles, carpets and leather have reportedly seen stronger interest from US buyers, although this has yet to translate into significant contracts.

Government data showed that India's exports to the US declined 1.21 per cent year-on-year to $8.17 billion in June, while imports rose 33.86 per cent to $5.5 billion.

Where do India-US trade negotiations currently stand?

India and the US have been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement for several months as both countries seek to deepen trade and investment ties. The talks have assumed greater significance amid expectations of fresh US tariff announcements later this month.

The government recently informed Parliament that it is closely studying all developments and remains engaged with the US administration.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has held high-level discussions with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on a broad-based trade agreement. While Goyal has dismissed reports suggesting that India was holding out for a better deal, he has maintained that India and the US are actively engaged in negotiations and that New Delhi will not compromise its core interests in any trade pact.

In February, Trump announced an interim trade agreement with India that reduced tariff-related tensions by lowering US tariffs on Indian goods from an effective 50 per cent to 18 per cent. The agreement also suspended a proposed 25% additional tariff linked to India's purchases of Russian oil and reduced reciprocal tariff rates from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. In return, India agreed to lower or eliminate tariffs on a range of American industrial, agricultural and consumer products, while both sides committed to pursuing negotiations on a broader bilateral trade agreement.

Subsequently, reciprocal tariffs ceased to remain in force following a US Supreme Court judgment dated February 20 invalidating them. However, a 10 per cent tariff imposed on certain products from all countries under Section 122 of the US Trade Act of 1974 continues to apply.