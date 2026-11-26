Industry bodies and experts are also calling for diversification into other key markets, such as Japan, China, and Vietnam. Currently, Indian seafood shipments to the US attract a 10 per cent reciprocal tariff, alongside a roughly 11.5 per cent in combined anti-dumping and countervailing duties. This takes the effective tariff burden to 21–22 per cent. In comparison, Ecuador faces an overall tariff of only about 12.5 per cent, leaving Indian exporters at an immediate disadvantage of nearly 10 percentage points.

“If US reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods move up to between 17 per cent and 25 per cent, the total duty on Indian seafood could climb to around 37 per cent — nearly treble Ecuador’s 12.5 per cent rate. It will definitely have an impact on us,” said Pawan Kumar G, president of the Seafood Exporters Association of India.

India exported 1,972,018 tonnes of seafood worth ₹73,890.46 crore ($8.46 billion) in 2025-26, an all-time high in both volume and value despite global headwinds. Frozen shrimp remained the leading product, generating ₹49,037.93 crore ($5.62 billion). It accounted for 40.19 per cent of the total export volume and 66.52 per cent of total earnings in US dollar terms. The US market accounted for over 40 per cent of India’s total seafood exports.

Livestock sector catches tariff bug

According to the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association (CLFMA), the proposed 25 per cent US tariff on Indian goods adds another layer of uncertainty for India’s export-oriented industries, including segments of the livestock and allied sectors. While the actual impact will depend on the products covered and the final tariff structure, higher duties could erode the price competitiveness of Indian products in the US market, particularly as the industry looks to expand its global footprint.

For India’s animal agriculture sector, this development underscores the importance of diversifying export destinations and building greater resilience across the value chain. The ongoing India-US trade negotiations will be crucial in securing favourable market access, and we hope the government will ensure that the interests of the entire livestock sector — poultry, dairy, and aqua — are adequately safeguarded,” said Sumit Sureka, chairman, CLFMA.

Rice trade stays on even keel

Meanwhile, the rice industry does not expect any major trade disruption for now from the latest tariff developments. Rice is the second-largest commodity exported by India to the US, after shrimp.

Reports show that Indian rice exports to the US were valued at $1.52 billion in 2024, giving the country a 27 per cent share of the US market and placing it second after Thailand (55.7 per cent).

According to Prem Garg, national president of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation, the proposed US tariffs are unlikely to have any major impact on India’s basmati exports. Trade is expected to continue as usual, as Indian basmati enjoys strong demand and has an established consumer base in the US. While there may be some impact on pricing, no major disruption to exports is anticipated, Garg said.

With inputs from Sanjeeb Mukherjee