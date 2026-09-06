Trust deficit in GDP data is a political issue: Rajeeva Karandikar

What are your thoughts on the GDP data controversy that has erupted?

Two different things are being mixed up. One is whether the base year should have been changed, and if so, with what frequency and how it should be changed. The second issue is that people are just jumping to the conclusion that, no, it is not 7.8 per cent growth; it is 2.6 per cent. This is absurd. Saying it is 2.6 per cent growth is like comparing apples and oranges. Unfortunately, everything gets mixed with politics.

Nobody says it in as many words, but they imply that the base year was changed to give the maximum GDP number today. I can testify that this is wrong because the change of base year was decided months ago when I was still NSC chairman. We participated in all such discussions. And in any case, this is a routine exercise. It’s a question of when you do it; that’s about it.

Second, when the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) changed the nominal GDP for the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2025-26 to ₹80 trillion from ₹86 trillion in February, it announced it. People don’t read. That’s their problem. The change doesn’t mean that there is a methodological imbalance or that it is manipulated, because that is what is being implied, which is really unfortunate. The country is above this government, that government, this party, that party.

Did NSC vet the new GDP methodology when you were the NSC chairman? What were its recommendations and observations?

I can’t remember offhand. Following earlier practices, a steering committee was appointed by the NSC, with me as chairman, and it was much larger in number. We were looking at all such questions. I cannot testify, but I remember that the GDP methodology was discussed in depth at the steering committee. The steering committee reports are then put to the NSC, which gives its approval. So, it’s not that it was done in a backhanded manner without bringing it to the notice of the NSC.

When the series was cleared, the Producer Price Index (PPI) was not released. So, did the steering committee discuss the use of PPI as a deflator?

See, if I dig into the minutes, I might be able to answer this. But we generally discussed everything. Whatever methodological changes were suggested by steering committee members, either the changes were accepted, or the officials explained why they could not be made. I do remember that introducing PPI had been on the cards for quite some time and was discussed at length at steering committee meetings.

Are you happy with the robustness of PPI, because some experts maintain that constructing PPI is very data-intensive and producers have always been reluctant to part with that data?

Whether this is robust or not, only time will tell. Somebody may have doubts about it. What can one do? There is always doubt with any change.

But before checking the robustness, should it be factored in as a deflator in GDP data?

Again, I don’t explicitly remember exactly what was discussed. What was presented to us looked reasonable, and all of us, including the previous NSC chairman, Prof. Bimal Roy, were there, and we approved it. Secondly, what one should remember is that the NSC is ultimately only an advisory body. NSC is not a decision-making body.

But the point is that the NSC’s and the ministry’s interaction and openness have increased by leaps and bounds, especially with Mospi Secretary Saurabh Garg taking charge. From the day he took over as secretary, things have really moved up, and our suggestions about improving information technology systems and making data available to the public — all these things have been taken in stride, and as much as possible, things have been implemented. If anything, Mospi has become far more open.

But in 2024, you had said that the government needed to engage the NSC more proactively and that the commission had not been consulted on some important statistical exercises.

Yes. After that, as I mentioned, the secretary changed, and the openness changed. I’m not saying that what they were doing earlier was wrong, but they were not keeping us apprised.

Do you think Mospi should release rough, disaggregated data so that researchers could reconstruct GDP?

That’s a loaded question. Then somebody else will say it is affecting privacy. So, what data should be released and what should not be released is a separate debate. I think any data that is not private should be released. But at what level, how it is used, and who uses it — these are deeper questions.

But there is precedent in the UK and Australia. They release data at a disaggregated level, which researchers can use to reconstruct GDP.

Mospi’s job is not primarily to feed data to researchers. Its job is to give opinions and recommendations to the government. Comparing with the Western world is the worst thing to do. We don’t have to follow the West in anything and everything they do. And as seen in the present controversy, even when details are available, folks pick and choose parts and draw conclusions that they want to. So, releasing more data will not put an end to this.

But what is wrong with asking for more transparency when a fairly new PPI has been introduced as a deflator?

My simple point is that there is a lot more transparency now than before. Whether it should be more or not is debatable. Transparency and trust are a two-way street.

Some experts are raising the issue of a trust deficit in government data.

That’s a political issue. What trust are they talking about? People should make up their minds whether they like a government or not. And if someone does not like the government, they question anything and everything that is happening. That is the unfortunate part. Over the past five years, there has been a dramatic change in what data is available. Earlier, data itself was not available, even to researchers.

Some experts are also seeking two parallel sets of GDP data, with the Wholesale Price Index and PPI as deflators, to check the robustness of the latter.

Again, if there is any difference, everybody will go up in arms. So, whether it should be done or not, I can’t comment from outside. Primarily, all these things are being talked about from a political viewpoint. That is unfortunate. In general, a group of researchers can propose a discussion, and I am sure Mospi, as well as the current NSC, will be happy to discuss.

Recently, the parliamentary standing committee on finance has again recommended making the NSC a statutory body, though Mospi is not in favour of it. How do you see this?