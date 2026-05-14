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Home / Economy / News / Two India bound LPG tankers transit Strait of Hormuz amid energy crisis

Two India bound LPG tankers transit Strait of Hormuz amid energy crisis

One of the LPG carriers, Symi, emerged in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after turning off its transponder, with the other - NV Sunshine, went dark just after making it through the strait

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A growing number of Persian Gulf exporters are managing to get their cargoes out | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

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By Weilun Soon
 
Two India-bound vessels laden with cooking fuel from the Persian Gulf appear to have transited the Strait of Hormuz, making them the latest to exit despite continued restrictions from the US and Iran.
 
One of the liquefied petroleum gas carriers, Symi, emerged in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after turning off its transponder, with the other — NV Sunshine — went dark just after making it through the strait.
 
The two passages take the number of large ships carrying oil, fuel and gas that have made it through Hormuz since Sunday to nine. That’s an increase from recent weeks and comes despite a deadlock in negotiations to end the war. 
 

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A growing number of Persian Gulf exporters are managing to get their cargoes out. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is among those that have been shipping fuel on vessels moving through the strait without broadcasting their locations.
 
The NV Sunshine, which loaded LPG at the United Arab Emirates’ Ruwais refinery, last transmitted its location east of Iran’s Larak Island early on Thursday, signaling it was headed to Mangalore in India, ship-tracking data show. The Symi is transporting fuel from Qatar’s Ras Laffan to Kandla in western India.
 
The other seven vessels that have recently made it through the strait include two more with LPG, four very large crude carriers and one liquefied natural gas tanker. Some are still inside the US blockade line that runs from Rad al Hadd in Oman to the Iran-Pakistan border. 
 
The Agios Fanourios I, a Vietnam-bound supertanker laden with Iraqi crude, is currently idling in the Gulf of Oman after having been turned around by the US Navy. Sailing past it on Thursday was the Chinese tanker Yuan Hua Hu, which has crossed the American blockade line, with Japan’s Eneos Endeavor trailing behind it very near the line.
 
Another VLGC, the Tara Gas that was known to have dabbled in the Iranian trade, also recently crossed the US line, heading in the direction of India.    
 
 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

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