Monday, March 23, 2026 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Two Indian vessels carrying LPG are in transit through Strait of Hormuz

Two Indian vessels carrying LPG are in transit through Strait of Hormuz

The two supertankers were signaling Indian ownership instead of a destination, but are likely to be heading to India, which has been facing acute shortages of LPG, used as cooking gas

ships, oil vessels, oil terminals

Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, two India-flagged very large gas carriers travelled northwards from the UAE coast toward Iran’s Qeshm and Larak islands | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Weilun Soon
 
Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas are making their way through the Strait of Hormuz, taking a route that hews closely to the Iranian coastline, ship-tracking data show. 
The Jag Vasant and the Pine Gas, two India-flagged very large gas carriers flagged to India, traveled northwards from the UAE coast toward Iran’s Qeshm and Larak islands early Monday, ship-tracking data show.
 
The two supertankers were signaling Indian ownership instead of a destination, but are likely to be heading to India, which has been facing acute shortages of LPG, used as cooking gas. The pair follow two other Indian-flagged LPG vessels that made the transit earlier this month. 
 
 
Hormuz, a vital waterway, has been all but closed since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began at the end of February. India is among a small group of countries that has secured safe passage for some ships.

More From This Section

Coal, coal plant

Govt orders Tata Power's 4 GW Gujarat coal plant to run full-tilt in summer

sugar mill, ethanol, sugar

Rise in industrial diesel price hits sugar mills and mining sectorpremium

aluminium

Fuel crisis shuts aluminium extrusion plants amid West Asia conflictpremium

crude oil, oil sector

30-day US waiver: Indian refiners upbeat on buying Iranian crude oilpremium

DIRECT TAXES

New Income-Tax rules: Registration to become simpler for charitable trusts

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions lpg crisis LPG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayJP Power Share PriceHDFC Market Cap FallStock Market CrashRedmi 15A LaunchMarket in Panic ModePersonal Finance