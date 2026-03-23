Two Indian vessels carrying LPG are in transit through Strait of Hormuz

By Weilun Soon

Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas are making their way through the Strait of Hormuz, taking a route that hews closely to the Iranian coastline, ship-tracking data show.

The Jag Vasant and the Pine Gas, two India-flagged very large gas carriers flagged to India, traveled northwards from the UAE coast toward Iran’s Qeshm and Larak islands early Monday, ship-tracking data show.

The two supertankers were signaling Indian ownership instead of a destination, but are likely to be heading to India, which has been facing acute shortages of LPG, used as cooking gas. The pair follow two other Indian-flagged LPG vessels that made the transit earlier this month.

Hormuz, a vital waterway, has been all but closed since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began at the end of February. India is among a small group of countries that has secured safe passage for some ships.