Two Indian vessels carrying LPG are in transit through Strait of Hormuz
The two supertankers were signaling Indian ownership instead of a destination, but are likely to be heading to India, which has been facing acute shortages of LPG, used as cooking gas
Bloomberg
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By Weilun Soon
Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas are making their way through the Strait of Hormuz, taking a route that hews closely to the Iranian coastline, ship-tracking data show.
The Jag Vasant and the Pine Gas, two India-flagged very large gas carriers flagged to India, traveled northwards from the UAE coast toward Iran’s Qeshm and Larak islands early Monday, ship-tracking data show.
The two supertankers were signaling Indian ownership instead of a destination, but are likely to be heading to India, which has been facing acute shortages of LPG, used as cooking gas. The pair follow two other Indian-flagged LPG vessels that made the transit earlier this month.
Hormuz, a vital waterway, has been all but closed since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began at the end of February. India is among a small group of countries that has secured safe passage for some ships.
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 1:19 PM IST