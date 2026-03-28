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Two more India-flagged LPG tankers pass safely through Strait of Hormuz

The India-flagged vessels BW Tyr and BW Elm, carrying liquefied petroleum gas, were last tracked moving past the northern edge of the Omani peninsula

Two more India-bound LPG tankers exit Gulf via Hormuz

Two more India-bound LPG tankers exit Gulf via Hormuz (Photo: Bloomberg)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

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Two more India-bound LPG tankers have exited the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, following Iran's declaration that the strategically critical strait is open to its "friends".
 
According to a Bloomberg report, the India-flagged vessels BW TYR and BW ELM, both carrying liquefied petroleum gas, were last tracked moving past the northern edge of the Omani peninsula.
 
During their journey, both ships kept their transponders active, signalling Indian ownership and crew, a precaution increasingly adopted for security in the conflict-hit zone, the report said.
 
The development comes after Iran indicated earlier this week that it would permit safe passage through the strait for a select group of “friendly nations”, including India.
 
 
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said tankers linked to India, China, Russia, Iraq, and Pakistan would be allowed through, while warning that vessels associated with "enemies" could still face restrictions.

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Despite this limited easing, congestion in the Persian Gulf persists. Around five Indian tankers, largely carrying crude, remain stationed near the United Arab Emirates, awaiting clearance to transit the route. In all, nearly 20 Indian-flagged ships are currently stuck in Gulf waters, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.
 
India, which depends heavily on LPG imports from the region, has been grappling with supply pressures, as only a small number of vessels have managed to pass through the Strait in recent weeks. Since the conflict began, only a handful of Indian ships have successfully completed the passage.
 
The disruption follows a sharp escalation in military operations involving US and Israeli strikes on Iran, followed by Tehran’s retaliation and tighter controls over maritime movement. However, US President Donald Trump extended the pause on planned US military operations targeting Tehran's energy infrastructure. Israel, on the other hand, has continued its strikes on Iran.
 
The ongoing situation has severely curtailed traffic through the chokepoint, which handles a significant share of global energy flows.
 

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Topics : LPG lpg crisis US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Web Reports

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

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