Two Niti Aayog reports reveal gaps in India's policy approach towards EVs

Both reports use strikingly similar data (14 and 13 per cent of the total fleet for cars) as well as overall energy demand projections of 307 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) for business as usual and 192 Mtoe under a Net Zero emission goal for the year 2070. Both suggest the need for making available public electric charging networks at depots for trucks and buses, as well as the need for “expanding the public and corridor-based charging and swapping infrastructure with safety and interoperability standards” to make shared mobility the norm. The second report is part of a set of 13 sectoral studies issued by the Niti Aayog as part of India’s commitment to the Net Zero target of 2070. India had so far not issued any such detailed study for the future.

However, where they diverge is a key point - the efficacy of a key policy lever - that has become a sticking point within the automobile industry. The first report, lead-authored by OP Agarwal, Distinguished Fellow at the Niti Aayog, writes that the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) standards, a government norm to incentivise fuel efficiency that applies particularly to private cars, is of little consequence. As a result of this position, it satisfies itself with one line: “Expand Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFÉ) norms to a wider segment of vehicles”.

However, the second report, whose lead author is Anil Jain, chairman of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, gets into the weeds about car efficiency, because it projects that private car numbers will reach 200 per 1,000 people even under the net zero ambitions, even though it too agrees that the key will be to “Raise efficiency and performance through Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency”.

The Agarwal report, titled “Unlocking a $200 Billion Opportunity: Electric Vehicles in India”, is clear that the government needs to focus only on large commercial vehicles and three-wheelers to make its Net Zero ambitions stick. Private cars, which comprise 13 per cent of the total transport fleet with most of their trip lengths being less than 10 km, will not need any major support at this stage to make the transition to electric vehicle (EV), it argues. “Given the low share of cars in India’s vehicle fleet, focussing on making a widely available charging network is not cost effective," it concludes. According to the report, incentives have worked as much as they could have, and it is now time to build in some restrictions.

The second report paints a wider canvas. Titled “Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero - Sectoral Insights: Transport”, it widens its ambit beyond road transport to include other modes of transport such as rail, aviation, and water. Jain argues that such a wide canvas is necessary because decisions on energy consumption cuts across ministries, which means efficiency in their usage need to be addressed by one agency, in this case the Niti Aayog.

Crucially, the second report proffers a suggestion that tax set-offs or subsidies should not be offered for EVs since it would put flexi fuel (petrol hybrid) vehicles at a price disadvantage. In effect, it argues against having a tax structure that tilts the scales in favour of one technology or fuel or the other, instead batting for the market to determine consumer preference.

The suggestion was enough to spark a heated debate within the automobile sector among makers of the two types of vehicles. Last week, the Delhi government released a draft EV policy which offers a road tax and registration fee waiver for EV cars that cost less than Rs 30 lakh. Industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has opposed the proposed waiver, noting that such mandates do not work.

Surprisingly, though, the suggestion does not figure in Chapter 6 of the same report that collates the “Key Policy Suggestions” of the authors. Instead, it merely asks for steps to “discourage personal vehicle ownership by implementing congestion pricing, high parking fees, and ownership taxes in urban centres”.

Ultimately, both reports appear aligned on the idea that India’s move to a better energy matrix is not dependent on cars. Agarwal notes: “India’s drive towards electric mobility needs to be strategic in identifying the vehicle segment that would give it the best value for the money spent”. The exclusion of private cars is justified on this ground. He also argues that the current internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles need less policy support. But that is about as far as the report is willing to go, refraining from exploring the terrain further.

The word 'strategic' appears in the Jain report too. It recognises the room for such “strategic” measures like mass transit-oriented development, shared mobility, and non-motorised transport, all of which “can enable equivalent or better accessibility with lower per-capita travel demand, supporting sustainability without constraining economic growth”.

Where it goes beyond the Agarwal report is that it notes that providing dedicated R&D funding for environmentally sustainable recycling technologies and developing options like “Battery Aadhaar” are part of the “early investment in electrification, biofuels, and hydrogen (which will) insulate India from global fuel volatility will position the country as a global leader in clean transport technology”.

It also takes a wide look at how public investment in the railway network could reduce both the attractiveness of and reliance on road transport, even as it also examines options to promote water transport.

Senior members of the Aayog, however, were unwilling to speak on record on the subject. “It is a question of interpretation and I do not see any perceptible difference (between the reports)," said one member, declining to be named. He agreed that in the use of data and the slope of the energy path envisaged, the reports are almost identical.