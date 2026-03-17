Two-thirds of unemployed youth are graduates: State of Working India report

Over two-thirds of unemployed Indians aged 20–29 were graduates in 2023, with the share of degree holders among the unemployed rising sharply from 46 per cent in 2017 to 67 per cent in 2023, according to the State of Working India 2026 report released by Azim Premji University on Tuesday.

The report also found that less than half of all graduates were employed, with 48.8 per cent reporting some form of work. Among all graduates, only 6.7 per cent had permanent salaried jobs, while 3.7 per cent were employed in white-collar occupations.

“Between 2004–05 and 2023, while approximately 5 million graduates were added each year, only around 2.8 million found employment, and an even smaller share entered salaried employment, contributing to rising graduate unemployment and slowing earnings growth,” the report said.

The report noted that educational attainment has increased in India over the past decade, with a larger share of young people completing higher levels of education and entering the labour market with graduate degrees.

India’s demographic dividend is weakening and the country is nearing the final phase of its demographic dividend, the report said. The 15 to 29-year-olds, India’s youth, number about 367 million and account for nearly a third of the working-age population. Of them, 263 million are not in education and constitute the potential workforce. “The ratio of the working-age population to the dependent population is expected to decline from 2030 onwards as a result of the falling share of the youth population and an increase in the elderly population,” the report said, adding that without faster growth in productive employment, the demographic advantage created by a large young workforce risks diminishing in the coming years.

It also highlighted issues in the vocational training ecosystem, including Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). According to the report, the quality of training in several ITIs has declined, citing concerns related to infrastructure, instructor availability and alignment with industry requirements.

“The number of Industrial Training Institutes has increased by nearly 300 per cent, led largely by private ITIs. But this expansion has been accompanied by a decline in institutional quality, particularly among private providers. The link between ITI training and employment remains tenuous, with no perceptible association between the location of ITIs and the location of manufacturing firms,” the report noted.

The report called for expanding the availability of salaried jobs to match the aspirations of India’s increasingly educated workforce. It notes that the scale of job creation required will depend on labour market priorities, including efforts to raise participation among groups such as graduate women. The report also recommends integrating school and vocational curricula to bridge gaps between education and skills and improve employability.

It also highlights the need to strengthen the transition from education to employment, including through improvements to the National Career Service platform to better connect jobseekers with employers. In addition, the report recommends expanding social security systems to support young workers entering the labour market, including migrant youth. It adds that policies should also focus on enabling workers to move from informal to organised sector jobs and on strengthening local labour markets to create employment opportunities for youth who are unable to migrate.