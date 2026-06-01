Two years of BJP government in Odisha: Industries boom and jobs lag

The 2024 Assembly elections fundamentally altered the state’s political discourse as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bounced back to power after 15 years (earlier it was in alliance with Patnaik) to form a government on its own.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a relatively low-profile tribal leader from mineral-rich Keonjhar district, inherited both an enormous political opportunity and a governance structure built by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The BJP’s victory in the state bears striking similarities to the circumstances in which the BJD came to power in 2000. Riding on the legacy of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, the regional outfit swept to power in alliance with the BJP (the alliance lasted till March 2009) against the backdrop of widespread anger against perceived misrule, deteriorating law and order, and the corruption of the Congress. A similar political narrative unfolded in 2024 as the BJP capitalised on allegations of, again, growing corruption, bureaucratic dominance, unemployment, and concern over the erosion of Odia asmita (identity).

The political transition was projected not merely as a change of government but as the beginning of a structural economic shift. For the BJP leadership, if Odisha represented the major breakthrough in eastern India, it raised expectations of faster clearances, stronger Centre-state coordination, and a more investment-driven governance model for industry. The change, for the people of the state, however, carried a simpler expectation — better governance, jobs, infrastructure, and a visible economic transformation.

This government stands at a critical inflection point. Though the administration has robustly marketed Odisha as India’s next major industrial destination, attracting investment intents running into more than ₹20.9 trillion, positioning the state in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, electronics and manufacturing advanced materials, it seems to have failed to meet expectations on employment generation, infrastructure creation, law and order, and corruption control.

Bijaya Bohidar, a seasoned political analyst and retired professor, sees no significant change.

“The government is not functioning the way it should. There is a breakdown in law and order and there are growing tensions everywhere. Adivasis are being continuously dispossessed of their land and livelihoods, and there is a gross violation of civil liberty in many places,” he said.

Narottam Gaan, former head of political science at Central University, Amarkantak, states similar views.

“Then there was one man calling the shots and now nobody knows who is calling the shots.”

BJP leaders differ. In the past two years, the government has attempted to craft a governance model distinct from the BJD’s bureaucrat-led administrative culture, they say.

“The Majhi administration not only projected itself as a government focused on industrialisation, investment mobilisation, administrative decentralisation and closer integration with the Centre, but also gave ministers and legislators greater visibility in governance. This is unlike the highly centralised style associated with the previous government,” said Jatin Mohanty, BJP vice-president.

Economically Odisha has continued to remain one of India’s fastest-growing states. According to the Odisha Economic Survey 2025-26, the state is projected to grow at 7.9 per cent against the national average of 7.4 per cent while Odisha’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) is expected to touch nearly ₹10 trillion. Annual per capita income has also risen to ₹1.86 lakh.

Yet beneath the growth indices lies a difficult reality. Much of Odisha’s economic growth continues to be driven by mining, metals and capital-intensive industries, which create relatively few direct jobs. Youth unemployment continues to be a serious concern. Human development indicators, particularly in tribal districts, lag despite years of high growth.

Critics argue that the government is still relying excessively on memoranda of understanding (MoU), summit diplomacy, and projections rather than measurable industrial outcomes.

Amarendra Das, economist and associate professor at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), says Odisha has fiscal stability and mineral wealth, but sustainable development depends on converting extractive growth into employment-intensive growth.

Investment boom

The government’s strongest political narrative has been investment mobilisation. The state has received 890 investment proposals, worth over ₹20.9 trillion, since June 2024. While 433 proposals, worth ₹8.68 trillion, have been approved by the state government, ground-breaking in the case of 114, entailing an investment of ₹2.17 trillion, has been done. And 34 units have been set up with an investment of ₹66,809 crore and employment potential of over 31,000.

Recently, chip major Intel signed a pact with United States-based 3D Glass Solutions Inc and the state government to set up a $3.3 billion advanced packaging glass-core substrate manufacturing facility in the Bhubaneswar-Khurda region. This is the largest high-technology manufacturing investment in the semiconductor space in the country after the $11 billion proposed by the Tata group for building India’s first chip fabrication unit.

Officials’ position is that the conversion rate from intent to ground-breaking is higher than earlier, primarily due to the government’s proactive approach and better facilitation from all departments.

“The focus should be on developing world-class logistics infrastructure; strengthening the ecosystem of micro, small and medium enterprises; and aligning skill development with industry requirements,” said Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, chairman, Odisha State Development Council of Assocham.

Hpwever, senior BJD leader and former minister Sanjay Dasburma accused the BJP government of “repackaging old MoUs with new publicity”. “Their claim of empowering women with ₹10,000 annual Subhadra assistance has fallen flat. There is growing discontent among farmers, and pension holders are being deprived of benefits,” he told mediapersons.

Industry analysts also caution that though Odisha has excelled in signing MoUs, it is facing persistent implementation bottlenecks.

Prabodh Mohanty, president, Utkal Chamber of Commerce, says faster decision taking at field level is the key to the success of the government’s many initiatives.

Hemant Sharma, additional chief secretary (industries department) said the state government had initiated several proactive measures in the last two years.

“Substantial Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms have been brought about through 50 services across 15 government departments. Steps are also being taken to improve land acquisition,” he told Business Standard.

Welfare burden rising

One of Odisha’s biggest strengths continues to be fiscal discipline. The state’s debt-to-GSDP ratio remains around 13.6 per cent, the lowest among major states and significantly below the 25 per cent limit given by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. Revenue continues to remain healthy at nearly 3 per cent of GSDP.

The government has expanded the annual Budget size to around ₹3.1 trillion with a strong emphasis on agriculture, irrigation, infrastructure and rural development. Capital expenditure of over ₹72,000 crore is among the highest relative to GSDP among major Indian states.

Yet the government’s biggest challenge lies in balancing fiscal prudence with expensive welfare commitments. The Subhadra Yojana, one of the BJP’s flagship promises aimed at women’s empowerment, has significantly increased recurring expenditure liabilities of over ₹10,000 crore, apart from the ₹6,000 crore for the Samruddha Krushak Yojana (paddy input assistance) and over ₹5,000 crore of enhanced pensions for senior citizens and people with disabilities.