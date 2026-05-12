Uday Kotak asks India, India Inc to prepare for shocks from W Asian crisis

Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Bank, cautioned against incoming “shocks” from higher global fuel prices hitting consumers as an aftermath of the West Asian conflict and urged India and India Inc to prepare to rough it out.

“We have not seen the impact in the last two months of the Middle East war in terms of energy price transmission. It is coming, and it's coming big. Consumers have not felt the pressure at all,” Kotak, the past president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said at the CII Annual Business Summit on Tuesday.

He added that Indian households with limited incomes would bear the brunt as a rise in fuel costs would also raise prices of goods and products dependent on inputs such as energy and transportation.

“The shock is coming. We had the ability for oil companies to be the shock absorber, and it's a large amount of money. I don’t think we’re very far away from the shock,” Kotak said, emphasising the need for preparation.

“We should prepare for paranoia before the event. We must hope that tough times do not come or remain, but we must prepare for the worst. Be ready for tough times, rather than waiting for the shock to hit us,” he added.

Arguing that the global economic order had entered a “tribal” phase where the mindset was to control assets, Kotak urged businesses and policymakers to embrace a mindset of “strategic paranoia”.

Calling out Indian businesses and consumers for having a comfortable last 10 years, the banking industry doyen appealed to India Inc to adopt some sense of paranoia amid the cascading effects of global geopolitical conflicts on countries, which, he said, would help make Indian markets and companies stronger.

“Your success is because you have strong P&L and a strong balance sheet. Let's do it for our country, and the time is now. This is the only strategic positioning in today's world power talks, and let's move as people, as businesses and even as policymakers, to walk even more than our talk,” he said.

Giving the example of how US companies, rather than the government, addressed the energy dependency on the Middle East faced in the 1970s, Kotak said Indian companies needed to bring in elements of “Brahma” and “Mahesh” to create powerful and strategic positioning for the country.

“Let's not depend on what the country can do for us. What can we do for the country? And this is the part where we have to be tougher within ourselves. We are taking things easy. We had a great number of years of India's development, and we should be proud about it, but be careful that are we too much in what I call a ‘comfort zone’, and even if things turn out to be good for us, having a little sense of paranoia will help us right now,” he said.

Kotak urged businesses to go beyond the mindset of lobbying and protecting individual companies in areas such as meeting energy demands through renewable energy supplies. “We have to get there at scale and speed,” he said, citing the example of China, where 60 per cent of the country’s vehicles run on electricity.

Kotak also backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on austerity and reduced consumption, saying India must prepare itself for prolonged global uncertainty and avoid living beyond its means.

“You have to read the tea leaves of what the Prime Minister said about a year or two ago, that have the weddings in India. A very simple thing but it had deep meaning… There is a thread in what he said then, and he's continuing that thread that if you live beyond your means, sooner or later, the day of reckoning comes,” he added.

Kotak also asked businesses to manage the country’s P&L, noting that while the current account deficit (CAD) was manageable at 1 per cent when oil was at $60 per barrel, a surge to $100 per barrel would see the deficit widen to 2.5 per cent.

“We have been phenomenal in attracting global investment into India… We are living in a hostile, tribal world, and therefore we have to be ready that instead of funding a $40-50 billion current account, we may have to fund $150 billion. The good news is India's foreign exchange reserves are significantly better than in the past,” he added.

Kotak also flagged the need to invest more in defence as a strategic goal, while adding that India could do more on a low-cost, high-efficiency model.