UK trade delegation signs growth partnership with businesses in Maharashtra

With the UK-India Free Trade Agreement now in force, a major UK trade delegation visiting India has signed a growth partnership aimed at deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation is headed by His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia Harjinder Kang, Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia Jaya Chordia and Trade Counsellor Mark Birrell.

It includes three Cabinet ministers, seven mayors and around 200 businesses, universities and organisations, making it one of the largest UK trade delegations to visit India.

Officials accompanying the delegation said communities across the UK and India are expected to benefit from more than £1 billion in new deals.

The FTA, which came into force recently, is expected to generate an additional £25 billion in annual bilateral trade over the long term, supported by tariff reductions and provisions intended to ease business mobility.

Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Jonathan Reynolds said the agreement had created a platform for deeper regional and business engagement.

“Our trade deal with India opened the door, and now regional businesses are walking through it with our northern Mayors leading the way in building partnerships to drive jobs, investment and growth,” Reynolds said.

Speaking to the media, Reynolds said the early response from businesses on the delegation had been encouraging.

“People are telling me on the delegation, that they're making the links, if anything, realising the opportunities are even greater than they thought before they came out,” he said.

Reynolds highlighted advanced manufacturing, life sciences, sport and culture as areas with significant potential for collaboration.

He also stressed the importance of state-level partnerships in ensuring that the benefits of the trade agreement reach businesses on the ground.

He pointed to Maharashtra’s business ecosystem, infrastructure development and fintech sector as areas of opportunity, adding that the partnership could provide a blueprint for engagement with other parts of India.

Greater Manchester Mayor Bev Craig said her visit was driven by the prospect of securing investment and creating opportunities for businesses on both sides.

The region is targeting collaboration across life sciences, digital technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, financial and professional services, and advanced materials.

Craig cited ongoing engagement with Indian companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Hexaware, Infosys and Keva, alongside opportunities for university partnerships and business-to-business deals.

She said businesses accompanying the delegation were already reporting progress in their discussions.

“Greater Manchester is a very practical region. We're known for getting stuff done and delivering, not just talking about it,” Craig said.

She added that the objective was to build sustained commercial relationships, with the potential to attract more Indian businesses to Greater Manchester while helping British companies establish a presence in India.

Craig also pointed to opportunities in sport and culture, with the delegation scheduled to meet the RPSG Group in Kolkata.

The group’s interests in Manchester Super Giants and Lancashire Cricket Club offer a potential platform for further collaboration between the two markets.

Kim McGuinness, Strategic Authority Mayor of the North East, said the trade agreement had improved conditions for businesses seeking to expand internationally.

Her delegation is focusing on green industries, including a carbon-neutral concrete provider and a company developing paper-thin solar panels, both of which are exploring opportunities in India.

Finance, digital technology and other emerging sectors also form part of the region’s trade agenda.

Supporting small businesses looking to enter new markets is another key focus for the North East.

“As Mayors, we provide the links for our businesses to come, do introductions to like-minded businesses,” McGuinness said.

She also highlighted the role of the UK government in encouraging Indian authorities to provide similar support.

“We know that this is the start of building relationships and not the end,” she said.

McGuinness added that businesses may require more than one visit to convert initial discussions into investments, underlining the importance of continued engagement between the two markets.

Craig and McGuinness said specific investment and partnership announcements related to Greater Manchester and North-East UK were expected towards the end of the week as the delegation continues its engagements in India.