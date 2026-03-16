Monday, March 16, 2026 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Unemployment dips marginally to 4.9% in February, shows govt survey

Unemployment dips marginally to 4.9% in February, shows govt survey

After an increase in January 2026, the urban unemployment rate among persons aged 15 years and above declined to 6.6 per cent in February 2026, falling below the December 2025 level (6.7%)

Unemployment

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Overall unemployment among persons aged 15 years and above fell marginally to 4.9 per cent in February from 5 per cent in January this year, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released on Monday.

After an increase in January 2026, the urban unemployment rate (UR) among persons aged 15 years and above declined to 6.6 per cent in February 2026, falling below the December 2025 level (6.7%), the survey stated.

Rural UR remained unchanged at 4.2 per cent in February 2026.

In February 2026, the overall unemployment rate (UR) among females aged 15 years and above declined to 5.1 per cent, compared to 5.6 per cent in January, 2026. Decline was observed in both rural and urban areas.

 

The urban female UR decreased from 9.8 per cent in January 2026 to 8.7 per cent in February 2026, while the rural female UR declined from 4.3 per cent to 4.0 per cent during the same period.

Also Read

hiring slowdown, FY25, top banks, HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, attrition rates, recruitment, India banking sector, Talent Acquisition, staffing

Flexi-staffing industry growth falls to three-quarter low in Q3FY26

US jobs, jobs data, US population, job report, unemployment

India's hiring outlook hits record high for April-June quarter: Report

Job

Active job vacancies on govt job portal falls to 16-month low in Feb

SC, Supreme Court

Employer must pay penalty for delay in compensation: Supreme Court

GDP growth

New series addresses lacunae in older GDP methodology amid revisionpremium

The overall male UR remained stable at 4.8 per cent.

The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) among persons of age 15 years and above remained unchanged at 55.9 per cent in February 2026, the same as recorded in January 2026.

In rural areas, the LFPR stood at 58.7 per cent in February 2026. The urban LFPR was estimated at 50.4 per cent in February 2026, showing a marginal increase from 50.3 per cent recorded in January 2026.

The overall female LFPR in the age group 15 years and above increased marginally from 35.1 per cent in January 2026 to 35.3 per cent in February 2026.

In rural areas, the female LFPR rose from 39.7 per cent in January 2026 to 40.0 per cent in February 2026, indicating an improvement in rural female participation, whereas the urban female LFPR remained unchanged at 25.5 per cent during the same period.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) in the age group 15 years and above remained broadly stable in both rural and urban areas in February 2026.

The overall WPR was estimated at 53.2 per cent in February 2026, in comparison to 53.1 per cent in January 2026. In rural areas, WPR stood at 56.3 per cent in February, 2026..

Similarly, the urban WPR observed as 47.0 per cent in February 2026, compared with 46.8 per cent in January 2026.

The all-India level, the monthly estimates are based on information collected from a total number of 3,74,879 persons surveyed.

The PLFS conducted by National Statistics Office (NSO) is the primary source of data on activity participation and employment and unemployment conditions of the population.

The PLFS survey methodology has been modified from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of labour force indicators for the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajesh Agrawal

India to sign US trade deal after Washington tariff reset: Commerce Secy

Trade, tariffs

Trade deficit widens to $27.1 billion in February as imports surge

WPI, WPI Inflation

Wholesale inflation rises to 2.13% in February on higher food prices

FDI

DPIIT amends 'Press Note 3' to ease FDI norms for border countries

Modi, Narendra Modi

India walks diplomatic tightrope between Iran and US as war bites economy

Topics : unemployment PLFS survey Employment in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank Share PriceOscar 2026 Winners Full ListBihar Police SI Result OutGold and Silver Rate todaySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewInstagram end to end EncryptionWest Asia War Day 16 UpdatesLPG Crisis