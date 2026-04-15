Unemployment rate climbs to 5.1% in March, highest in five months

India’s unemployment rate (UR) rose marginally to hit a five-month high of 5.1 per cent in March from 4.9 per cent in February, as hiring activity weakened across both rural and urban areas, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) monthly bulletin released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday.

NSO pegged the urban UR in February in current weekly status (CWS) terms at 6.8 per cent, up from the 6.6 per cent recorded in February. For rural areas, the jobless rate increased marginally to 4.3 per cent in March, from 4.2 per cent in the preceding month.

“The UR among persons of age 15 years and above rose slightly to 5.1 per cent in March, 2026 from 4.9 per cent in February, 2026 mainly driven by urban UR which edged up from 6.6 per cent in February, 2026 to 6.8 per cent in March, 2026,” NSO said in a statement.

In CWS, the activity status is determined by the reference period over the past seven days preceding the date of the survey. Under this, a person is considered unemployed in a week if he did not work even for one hour on any day during the reference week but sought or was available for work at least for one hour on any day during the reference week.

Similarly, the overall UR among men increased to 5 per cent in March, from 4.8 per cent recorded in February. Additionally, the female unemployment rate rose to 5.3 per cent in March compared to 5.1 per cent the preceding month.

Meanwhile, the labour force participation rate (LFPR) — which is the percentage of the population that is either working or actively looking for work — hit a five-month low of 55.4 per cent in March, down from 55.9 per cent recorded in February.

Similarly, the rate in rural areas declined to 58 per cent from 58.7 per cent in February, while in urban areas it edged down marginally to 50.3 per cent from 50.4 per cent.

Notably, the worker population ratio (WPR), which represents the number of person/person-days employed per 1,000 person/person-days, declined to 52.6 per cent during the month, from 53.2 per cent in February.

Further, the WPR in rural and urban areas declined in March, reaching 55.5 per cent and 46.8 per cent, respectively, from 56.3 per cent and 47 per cent in February.

Overall male and female workforce population ratio also witnessed a decline in March, reaching 73.6 per cent and 32.6 per cent, respectively, from 73.8 per cent and 33.4 per cent in the previous month.

The sampling methodology of PLFS has been revamped by the NSO from January 2025 in a bid to estimate the key employment and unemployment indicators on a monthly basis for rural and urban areas in the CWS method at all-India level.