Unexpected markets powered India's exports surge in April, shows data

Led by strong growth in exports to Sri Lanka (214.7 per ce­nt), Singapore (179.2 per cent), Tanzania (157.6 per cent), and Ho­ng Kong (90.6 per cent), India’s goods exports rose 13.8 per cent to $43.56 billion in the first month of FY27. Strong exports growth was also recorded to Bangladesh (64.2 per cent), Austr­alia (55 per cent), Malaysia (59.7 per cent) and China (27 per cent). Exports to other West Asian economies such as Qatar