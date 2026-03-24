Unincorporated sector units rise 8% in 2025; employment, GVA also grow

Gross value added (GVA) at current prices grew by 10.87 per cent over ASUSE 2023–24 to Rs 19.93 trillion, reflecting steady growth across manufacturing, trade and other services. “Taken together, these indicators reflect a steady expansion of the sector in terms of both scale of operations and economic contribution,” the survey report noted.

The survey, conducted by the NSO from January to December 2025, covered 24,153 first-stage units and surveyed 6.70 lakh establishments.

Growth was broad-based, with other services leading in establishment numbers at a 10.29 per cent increase to 3.36 crore units, while trade posted the strongest GVA surge of 16.77 per cent to Rs 7.29 trillion and manufacturing saw 8.52 per cent GVA growth to Rs 4.13 trillion.

Employment expanded by 7.4 per cent in other services to 5.06 crore workers, 6.93 per cent in trade to 4.25 crore, and 3.60 per cent in manufacturing to 3.49 crore. Rural areas showed higher gains in workers (6.90 per cent) and GVA (11.86 per cent), while urban growth in establishments reached 9.45 per cent. “Overall, the sustained improvement across core indicators, as compared to ASUSE 2023–24, underscores the resilience of the sector and reflects a continued high-growth trajectory,” the report emphasised.

Operational indicators highlighted improved productivity, as GVA per establishment rose to Rs 2.53 lakh from Rs 2.46 lakh and GVA per worker increased to Rs 1.57 lakh from Rs 1.50 lakh, despite a slight dip in gross value of output per establishment to Rs 4.68 lakh amid lower inputs at Rs 2.15 lakh per unit.

Average emoluments per hired worker climbed 3.88 per cent to Rs 1.47 lakh, with other services paying the highest at Rs 1.51 lakh, followed by trade (Rs 1.45 lakh) and manufacturing (Rs 1.41 lakh). Despite these gains, the sector continues to be dominated by small, informal structures. Proprietary and partnership firms account for over 95 per cent of establishments, while only about 13.3 per cent are hired-worker establishments.