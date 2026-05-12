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Unlock value of existing gold through GMS, says Gem & Jewellery Council

Jewellery industry bodies and retailers back push to mobilise India's large stock of idle household gold through a strengthened Gold Monetisation Scheme

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Gem and Jewellery council (Image: Company's Facebook)

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

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The Gem & Jewellery Council (GJC) said in a release on Tuesday that unlocking the country's existing gold through a transparent and regulated Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) holds value.
 
This statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to people to explore ways to reduce foreign expenditure, such as reconsidering destination weddings abroad or limiting excessive gold purchases for a year.
 
“India’s economic strength must always come before individual preferences. Hon’ble Prime Minister’s appeal regarding responsible gold consumption reflects the larger national concern of rising imports and pressure on foreign exchange reserves. At the same time, India already possesses thousands of tonnes of idle household gold. The solution may not lie only in reducing demand, but also in unlocking the immense value of existing gold through a transparent and regulated Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS),” Rajesh Rokde, chairman of GJC, said.
 
 
Among India’s largest jewellery retailers, Malabar Gold & Diamonds also said in a release on Tuesday that it has submitted a comprehensive proposal to the Government of India recommending strategic enhancements to the GMS.
 
The proposal outlines measures aimed at increasing public participation in GMS, mobilising idle gold into the formal economy, and encouraging greater recycling, reuse, and circulation of existing gold within India, the jewellery chain said.

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India imports approximately 700–800 tonnes of gold annually, resulting in significant foreign exchange outflows and pressure on the current account deficit. At the same time, Indian households and institutions are estimated to hold nearly 25,000–35,000 tonnes of gold in the form of jewellery, coins, and bars, much of which remains economically idle, the release added.
 
“India possesses one of the world’s largest privately held gold reserves while continuing to rely significantly on imports to meet domestic demand. We wholeheartedly support the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s appeal and believe that encouraging responsible utilisation, recycling, and circulation of existing gold within the country is an important national priority. With appropriate policy support and active integration of the organised jewellery sector, the Gold Monetisation Scheme can emerge as a highly effective mechanism for mobilising idle gold into the formal economy,” M P Ahammad, chairman, Malabar Group, said.
 
Jewellery chain, Kalyan Jewellers India also announced the launch of the ‘Nation First – Gold4India Initiative’, a framework to activate dormant household reserves of the precious metal, formalise trust in gold liquidity, and encouraging responsible consumption patterns, it said in its release.  
T S Kalyanaraman, managing director, Kalyan Jewellers India said, "A stronger domestic recirculation ecosystem can sustain employment in the jewellery sector and help states preserve GST revenues linked to organised trade. The ‘Nation First – Gold4India Initiative’ is far beyond just a promotional campaign.” 
 
He added, “The initiative will strive to spark a behavioural shift in consumers, from viewing gold solely as a static asset preserved indefinitely, to recognising it as a renewable domestic resource capable of continuously generating economic value within the country. If even a fraction of this inactive gold can be responsibly brought back into circulation, India can potentially reduce incremental dependence on imported gold without disrupting consumer aspirations or cultural traditions." 
 

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Topics : Gold Monetisation Scheme India's gold imports Malabar Gold

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

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