UP govt presents ₹59,019 cr supplementary Budget amid protest in Assembly

Amid sloganeering by Samajwadi Party members, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented the first supplementary Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state Assembly, proposing an additional expenditure of ₹59,019.54 crore.

Presenting the supplementary demands for grants during the Monsoon Session, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the supplementary Budget comprised revenue expenditure of ₹17,399.50 crore and capital expenditure of ₹41,620.04 crore.

He said the supplementary budget included fresh proposals worth ₹7,854.25 crore.

According to the minister, the proposed allocations include ₹22,107.88 crore for heavy and medium industries, ₹17,942.73 crore for rural development, ₹7,422.27 crore for the energy sector, ₹2,025 crore for medical and health services, ₹1,655 crore for the social welfare department, ₹1,094.40 crore for the women welfare department and ₹700.01 crore for the Public Works Department.

Khanna told the House that the state's fiscal deficit remained within the prescribed limit.

The state government had presented a ₹9.13 trillion Budget for 2026-27 in February.

Khanna presented the supplementary Budget when the House reassembled at 12.20 pm after an adjournment amid slogan-shouting by members of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Ignoring repeated appeals by Speaker Satish Mahana to return to their seats, the SP legislators continued raising slogans from the Well of the House.

The Speaker said members could raise issues from their respective seats and assured them that the chief minister would reply to them. He later said remarks made from the Well would not go on record and asked the media not to report them.

Earlier, soon after the House assembled at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey sought a discussion on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple, describing it as a matter of faith.

After the Speaker did not allow the discussion, SP members trooped into the Well of the House and raised slogans against the BJP government.

Responding to the protest, Mahana asked the agitating members to produce receipts if they had made donations for the temple construction.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna hit back at the SP, referring to the firing on karsevaks during its regime and asserting that the party had nothing to do with the faith of the people.

Amid the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12.20 pm, bringing Question Hour to an abrupt end.