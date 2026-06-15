UP govt puts Tier-II towns on the radar for Global Capability Centres

While Noida and Greater Noida are now established GCC hubs in North India, key towns including Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi are gaining traction from offshore investors scouting for opportunities in the Tier-II spectrum.

According to UP Principal Secretary (Planning & Programme Implementation and IT & Electronics) Alok Kumar, the state’s urban infrastructure, vast talent pool, significant working-age population, and top institutes like IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow, and IIT BHU can be leveraged by businesses eyeing long-term growth.

Major Infrastructure projects -- Noida International Airport (NIA), proposed Singapore City and Fintech Park in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), expressway network and industrial reforms -- have cemented the state’s stature as a preferred destination for GCC and strategic investments.

“The state’s focus is on sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and drone technology,” he added.

A GCC is an offshore unit of multinational corporations (MNCs) to perform strategic functions and operations; harnessing global talent as well as cost and operational efficiencies.

Meanwhile, the UP GCC Policy 2024 offers 30-50 per cent land subsidy, 100 per cent stamp duty exemption, 25 per cent capital subsidy, operational expenditure (OPEX) support of up to ₹80 crore annually, payroll-linked incentives, reimbursement of Employee Provident Fund, and research & development (R&D) support.

Recently, UP has also emerged as the top-performing landlocked state in India by securing the ‘Exemplar’ status in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2025 rankings.

After being recognised as an ‘Achiever’ from 2022-24, Uttar Pradesh has now advanced to the highest category, reflecting the state’s transformation in logistics infrastructure, connectivity, and policy-driven industrial growth.

Launched by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 2018, LEADS serves as a national benchmark to assess the logistics performance of states and Union Territories.

The rankings evaluate states across critical parameters including logistics infrastructure, services, and regulatory as well as operational efficiency through objective and perception-based indicators.

UP is accelerating logistics growth by encouraging private investment and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models across logistics parks, warehousing facilities, rural godowns, and cold-chain infrastructure.