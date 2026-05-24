UP govt signs ₹5K cr allotment letters with companies for YEIDA development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday handed over allotment letters to companies for the development of industrial projects worth over ₹5,000 crore in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area.

The projects are spread across multiple sectors, including solar power, information technology, electronics and railways. “Through these projects, investment worth thousands of crores of rupees will come to the state. There is a possibility of employment for 12,000 youth,” the state government said in a statement.

The biggest investment in the solar and green energy sector is being made by CESC Green Power Ltd, a company of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. It will set up a 3-gigawatt-capacity solar cell and module manufacturing unit on 100 acres. An investment of ₹3,805 crore will be made in this project.

At the same time, Integrated Batteries India will set up a 4-GW-capacity solar PV cell manufacturing unit on 25 acres. This project will see an investment of ₹1,146 crore. With these two projects, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a major hub for green energy manufacturing, according to the statement.

Arsenal Infosolutions will invest ₹71.19 crore to establish an information technology and information technology-enabled services (IT-ITES) unit, while Virtual Employee Pvt Ltd will invest ₹48 crore in another IT-ITES project. Similarly, Amadeus India will establish an IT project worth ₹160 crore and Quarks Technosoft will establish a data processing centre with an investment of ₹47.47 crore.

Sainath Sales and Services will establish an electronic products manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹37.19 crore. Summercool Home Appliances will invest ₹46.13 crore in the electrical and electronics products manufacturing sector.

“Angility Elektrotekniks Pvt Ltd will invest ₹35 crore in electrical control panels and electrical and electronics relay manufacturing, generating employment for 100 people. Alpha Communication LLP will invest ₹42.59 crore in electronic products and wire manufacturing, creating 150 jobs,” the state government said.

Further, Advance Panels and Switchgears will invest ₹66 crore in power transformer, switchgear, electronic products and EV charger manufacturing. Vega Industries will invest ₹91 crore in domestic appliances, personal care equipment and electrical products manufacturing, providing 500 jobs.