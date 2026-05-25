UP logs investment proposals of nearly ₹95K cr from Asian economies

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has secured investment proposals worth nearly ₹95,000 crore from leading Asian economies in its push to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

These include Japan, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea, which rank among the world’s leading developed economies with strong positions in modern technology, finance, manufacturing and services.

The state’s industry facilitation agency, Invest UP, has created dedicated country desks to explore and pursue inward investment opportunities in major global economies.

Investment proposals worth nearly ₹50,000 crore and ₹40,000 crore were received from Japan and Singapore respectively, while Taiwan and South Korea accounted for proposed investments of around ₹3,000 crore and ₹1,600 crore.

A senior UP official said these proposals span sectors such as electronics, manufacturing, skill development and services.

“Attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is among the most important priorities today, and extensive efforts must be made in this direction,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath recently told officials during a high-level meeting.

“Uttar Pradesh represents one of India’s most strategically significant growth markets for smartphones and connected devices. The state is not only a high-volume consumer market but also a critical manufacturing and electronics hub within India’s industrial landscape,” Ansh Rathi, Chief Operating Officer of Nxtcell Mobility, said.

Nxtcell Mobility, which has a collaboration with French mobility giant Alcatel, is planning to invest $50 million in India, including at its Noida plant, towards manufacturing ecosystem development, channel expansion and after-sales infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Invest UP is planning business mission trips to Japan and Singapore in August 2026.

In addition, Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth around ₹5,000 crore from Germany and the United Kingdom (UK), and ₹2,074 crore from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Apart from country desks, Invest UP has also established sector-specific desks to attract large investments.

The steel and cement desk has received investment applications worth ₹12,232 crore, followed by the electronics desk with ₹8,050 crore; the textiles desk with ₹1,321 crore; the Global Capability Centre (GCC) desk with ₹2,487 crore; and the automobile desk with ₹722 crore.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also planning to launch projects worth around ₹7 trillion at the forthcoming fifth Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC 5.0), the dates for which are yet to be announced.

GBC 5.0 will focus on infrastructure, defence and aerospace, green energy, electronics manufacturing, textiles, tourism and food processing.