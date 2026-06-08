UP's green energy roadmap gets ₹5,400 crore booster for solar expansion

The project will evacuate solar power generated in the arid zone of Bundelkhand, which is the top solar-rich region in Uttar Pradesh.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is among the leading states with regards to the progress of the flagship Green Energy Corridor project,” UP Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) Managing Director Mayur Maheshwari told Business Standard.

The proposed investment will be met through grants, equity of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and loans from multilateral financial institutions.

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as a major rooftop solar market, with 550,000 rooftop solar installations and a total installed capacity of 1,844 mw.

“Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing rooftop solar regions, supported by strong policy momentum and rising consumer demand for clean energy,” Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said. The company plans to add 300,000 new rooftop solar installations in UP over the next three years and is offering rooftop systems with battery storage to leverage the growing usage of solar power and sudden spurt in the demand for electric vehicles.

The state’s Green Energy Corridor would cater to solar parks in Bundelkhand region comprising Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, while the power evacuated from these projects would be transmitted to as far as Western UP districts. UPPTCL is playing a critical role in harnessing the solar energy potential through dedicated solar evacuation corridors and transmission pooling stations in solar-rich zones.

The corporation is promoting zero-carbon practices, digitalisation and predictive asset management to minimise carbon footprint in the energy matrix while while ensuring reliable grid integration of both utility-scale and distributed solar projects.

Recently, UPPTCL has facilitated evacuation of green power from a greenfield solar plant in Bundelkhand .