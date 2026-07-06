Can urban mining reduce India's dependence on overseas critical minerals?

The government’s policy think tank, NITI Aayog , is working on recommendations to facilitate the recovery of critical minerals from mining waste, with a technical committee examining finer details of the plan. The move comes at a time when India is looking to cut its dependence on critical minerals import, especially from China.

But this raises a bigger question: Can recycling become a meaningful pillar of India’s critical mineral security, or will it remain a supplementary source alongside imports and overseas mining?

Why domestic recycling matters

According to a written reply by the Ministry of Mines reply in the Rajya Sabha on August 11, 2025, India imported about 12.47 million tonnes of critical minerals in 2024-25. The import bill was led by platinum group elements, phosphorous, nickel, molybdenum and tin, while India remains fully import-dependent for lithium, cobalt and nickel.

Data from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis also shows India’s import dependence for critical minerals. In FY2025, data shows that Finland supplied 59.77 per cent of cobalt oxide and hydroxide imports, Tanzania 50.34 per cent of copper ore and concentrates, Japan 73.29 per cent of copper cathodes, China 91.26 per cent of synthetic graphite, Ireland 39.73 per cent of lithium carbonate, Chile 41.53 per cent of lithium oxide and hydroxide, Australia 64.69 per cent of nickel oxides and hydroxides, and Belgium 65.27 per cent of nickel sulphate imports.

This is among the reasons why the government is pushing recycling under the National Critical Mineral Mission. Commitments under the ₹1,500-crore recycling scheme have reached 850,000 tonnes, well above the target of 270,000 tonnes.

Another scheme to develop a domestic battery-mineral processing value chain is nearing finalisation. It could create an annual capacity to recycle 300,000 tonnes of e-waste by 2030. So far, 58 recyclers have been approved, and the initiative is expected to help India emerge as a major global hub for critical-mineral recycling by 2030.

Experts say recycling will become a major source of critical minerals as more batteries, electronic devices and renewable energy equipment reach the end of their life.

"The contribution of urban mining will vary by mineral, but it has the potential to meet anywhere between 20 per cent and 75 per cent of India's demand over the next 10-15 years," Nitin Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer at critical mineral and recycling firm Attero, told Business Standard.

"The highest potential exists for rare earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium, where recovery from secondary sources could eventually meet as much as 75 per cent of domestic demand," he added.

Rahul Gogi, vice-president – growth & strategy at e-waste and lithium-ion battery recycler Recyclekaro, said electric mobility and renewable energy storage are expected to expand significantly over the next 15 years. "This means that both electronic waste and end-of-life batteries will increase substantially, creating a large source of secondary raw materials," he told Business Standard.

Sanjay Mehta, president of Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), told Business Standard that solar panels, lithium-ion batteries and consumer electronics will soon become valuable sources of critical minerals. "These batteries will become one of India's earliest and most abundant strategic waste streams for recovering critical minerals," he said.

The economics of recycling

To put things into context, let's see how much it costs to get lithium from recycling and from imports. NITI Aayog’s analysis of a 10,000 tonne lithium-ion battery recycling plant estimates the total recycling cost, including procurement, logistics, dismantling, processing and capital expenditure, at ₹294-350 per kg of battery feedstock. This translates into about ₹2.94-3.50 lakh per tonne.

But this is a feedstock-level cost, not the cost of recovering one kg of lithium or cobalt. A used battery contains only a fraction of recoverable lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese. The effective cost of recovering each mineral will, therefore, depend on battery chemistry, metal content and recovery efficiency.

This makes a direct comparison with imports difficult. In 2024-25, India imported 2,997.7 tonnes of lithium worth ₹300.5 crore, implying an average landed value of about ₹1,002 per kg. But this is the value of imported lithium mineral or compound as reported in trade data, not the cost of extracting one kg of lithium from battery scrap.

However, industry leaders and experts say recovering critical minerals from e-waste can often be cheaper than mining new ores.

Gogi said, "Overseas mining assets provide access to large and proven mineral reserves, which is essential for long-term resource security. Imported refined minerals, on the other hand, generally come at a higher cost because the value addition and processing happen outside India. They also shift manufacturing capability and employment away from the country."

He added that recovering minerals from electronic waste usually requires less energy because used batteries and electronics contain much higher concentrations of valuable materials than natural ores, reducing the amount of material that needs to be processed and lowering environmental impact.

Gupta said the economics of recycling depend on the technology used, recovery efficiency and the ability to produce battery-grade materials at scale. He said overseas mining projects need large investments, take many years to develop and face geopolitical and price risks. In comparison, recycling can provide a reliable source of critical minerals once sufficient e-waste becomes available.

Key bottlenecks

A January 2026 report by NITI Aayog puts the annual economic value of India’s e-waste stream at around ₹51,000 crore, of which about 60 per cent is technically recoverable. But current recovery systems capture only 18 per cent of this potential: 5 per cent by the formal sector and 13 per cent by the informal sector. The remaining 42 per cent of technically extractable value is lost because of poor processing and informal-sector inefficiencies.

"The biggest challenge is not the availability of recyclable material but the absence of a fully integrated ecosystem," Mehta said.

According to him, India needs better waste collection, scientific segregation, advanced recycling technology, modern refining facilities, quality testing and skilled workers. Policy, he said, should focus on building world-class collection systems, encouraging investments in refining and recovery technologies, strengthening collaboration between manufacturers and recyclers, besides promoting research and innovation.

Gogi said much of India's e-waste still goes to the informal sector, making it difficult to recover valuable materials efficiently. "Technologies that improve recovery efficiency, reduce energy consumption and can be deployed at industrial scale will ultimately create the greatest value for India’s circular mineral ecosystem," he said.

Can recycling cut overseas critical minerals?

However, experts say India should not depend on a single source for critical minerals but combine mining, overseas partnerships and recycling.

Mehta said recycling can become the third pillar of India's critical mineral strategy by creating a reliable domestic source of secondary raw materials while supporting manufacturing, energy security and the circular economy.

Gogi said India should continue investing in overseas mining because many critical minerals are not available in sufficient quantity or quality within the country. He also pointed out that mines take years to become operational.

"The journey from exploration to final production in mines is upwards of 5-10 years, so meeting demand just by acquiring mining assets, or by mining is not going to suffice," he said.

Gogi added that recycling is "faster to deploy, more resource-efficient, and also makes use of domestically available feedstock" such as electronic waste and used batteries. These waste materials often contain much higher concentrations of valuable metals than natural ores.

However, he said recycling should complement, not replace, mining because it strengthens resource security, reduces import dependence and keeps more value addition within India.