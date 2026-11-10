Urban youth unemployment hits six-quarter high in Q2; Kerala tops states

Unemployment among youth aged 15-29 in India's urban areas rose to a six-quarter high of 18.9 per cent in the July-September quarter of 2026-27, from 18.2 per cent in the previous quarter, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) quarterly bulletin released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

However, combined youth unemployment (rural and urban) fell to 15.3 per cent in the September quarter from 15.9 per cent in the previous quarter, as rural youth unemployment declined from 14.7 per cent to 13.6 per cent during the same period.

In urban India, young women recorded a higher unemployment rate than young men. The unemployment rate for young women, in terms of the current weekly status (CWS), climbed to a six-quarter high of 26.1 per cent from 25.2 per cent in the April-June period.

For young urban men, it also rose to a six-quarter high of 16.5 per cent during the same period, from 16 per cent in the previous quarter.

Further, for people aged 15 years and above, the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent from 5.4 per cent in April-June. Rural unemployment in the same age group declined to 4.3 per cent from 4.8 per cent, while the urban rate was at a four-quarter high of 6.8 per cent, against 6.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

The PLFS methodology was revamped from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of key labour market indicators for both rural and urban India under the CWS framework. The July-September 2026 bulletin is the sixth quarterly release covering both rural and urban areas.

Under the CWS approach, a person is considered unemployed if they did not work even for one hour on any day during the reference week but sought work or were available for work for at least one hour on any day during the reference week.

Among the 20 states for which the bulletin gives estimates, Kerala recorded the highest unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above, at 8.7 per cent. Punjab and Andhra Pradesh followed at 7.8 per cent each.

At the other end of the spectrum, Karnataka had the lowest rate at 2.8 per cent, followed by Gujarat at 3.2 per cent and West Bengal at 3.4 per cent.

Additionally, Kerala also had the highest youth unemployment rate (aged 15-29) among states, at 28.9 per cent. Gujarat had the lowest youth unemployment rate at 7.9 per cent.

The labour force participation rate (LFPR), which is the percentage of the population that is either working or actively looking for work, improved during the quarter. The LFPR for persons aged 15 and above rose to 55.5 per cent from 54.6 per cent in the April-June quarter.

Similarly, the worker population ratio (WPR), which represents the number of persons/person-days employed per 1,000 persons/person-days, rose to 52.7 per cent from 51.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

The data also pointed to a decline in the casualisation of employment. The share of workers engaged in casual labour fell to a six-quarter low of 18.4 per cent from 19 per cent in the previous quarter. In rural and urban areas, the share of overall casual workers declined to six-quarter lows of 21.7 per cent and 10.7 per cent, respectively.

Further, the composition of employment in the quarter shifted towards self-employment in rural areas, whose share rose to 62.7 per cent of workers from 61.4 per cent. In urban areas, regular wage and salaried jobs gained ground, with their share edging up to 49.6 per cent from 49.3 per cent.

The split by sector continued to reflect the rural-urban divide, with most rural workers in agriculture and most urban workers in the tertiary sector. Agriculture’s share of rural employment rose to 56.7 per cent in the September quarter from 52.9 per cent in the June quarter, while the shares of the secondary and tertiary sectors fell. In urban areas, the tertiary sector’s share held steady at 62 per cent.