US' 100% tariff threat: India may find it difficult to cut Russian oil buys

American President Donald Trump on September 18 signed legislation authorising tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries purchasing Russian energy, escalating pressure on major buyers including India and China.

But India’s heavy reliance on imported energy, coupled with disruptions to alternative supplies, could make a rapid shift away from Russian crude difficult. Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted exports through its East-West pipeline amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains constrained.

“Washington will now threaten tariffs of up to 100 per cent and then offer a lower rate if New Delhi cuts Russian oil purchases and accepts concessions under a deeply unequal bilateral trade agreement,” said Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative, in a report. “India should not trade away its energy security for temporary tariff relief. Neither signing a trade agreement nor stopping Russian oil purchases can protect it from future US action under Section 301, sectoral measures, or other trade laws.”

US pressure on India to curb Russian crude purchases has intensified during ongoing trade negotiations. In 2025, the Trump administration imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases, taking the total US tariff burden to 50 per cent. In February 2026, the two countries announced an interim trade framework that reduced the reciprocal US tariff on India to 18 per cent and removed the additional 25 per cent duty.

Russian crude has helped India maintain energy supplies amid disruptions to traditional routes and remains central to its procurement strategy. India imports about 90 per cent of its crude oil and 50 per cent of its natural gas requirements. Its relatively limited strategic petroleum reserves also leave it more exposed to West Asia supply disruptions than China, Japan and South Korea.

“India should not allow US tariff threats to determine its energy policy,” Srivastava said, adding that discounted Russian crude has reduced India’s import bill, supported energy security and helped contain inflation. The government has reiterated its commitment to securing energy supplies for its 1.4 billion people through diversified sourcing and changing market conditions, the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding that it would work with trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of the developments. Limited alternatives could further constrain India’s ability to replace Russian barrels, experts said.

“With restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline not operating currently, India may not be able to reduce Russian oil imports, at least not immediately,” said Prashant Vasisht, vice president and co-head of corporate ratings at ICRA. “Global crude availability is a serious concern currently, with Russia a reliable source for India.”