US court ruling on Trump tariffs adds uncertainty to India-US trade talks

After the Trump administration lost the reciprocal tariff battle in the Supreme Court, it turned to Section 122, which allows the president to impose import tariffs of up to 15 per cent for a maximum of 150 days without congressional approval to deal with serious balance-of-payments difficulties.

However, on Wednesday, the divided three-judge panel, in a 2-1 decision, granted a request by a group of small businesses and two dozen mostly Democrat-led states to vacate the tariffs. The court, for now, only immediately blocked the administration from enforcing the tariffs against the two companies that sued and Washington state. Thursday's court ruling found the law was not an appropriate step for the kinds of trade deficits that Trump cited in his February order. The Trump administration had argued that a serious balance-of-payments deficit existed in the form of a $1.2 trillion annual US goods trade deficit and a current account deficit of 4 per cent of GDP.

Trump blamed the trade court decision on "two radical left judges". "So, nothing surprises me with the courts," he told reporters. "We get one ruling and we do it a different way."

The two small businesses, toy company Basic Fun! and spice importer Burlap & Barrel, had argued the new tariffs were an attempt to sidestep a landmark US Supreme Court decision that struck down the Republican president's 2025 tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The US Justice Department could challenge the trade court’s latest ruling by taking the case to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which ruled against the Trump administration during the last tariff fight.

Ajay Srivastava, founder of Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said India should wait until the US develops a more stable and legally reliable trade system before concluding the BTA. “The continuing uncertainty around US tariff policy, with major Trump-era tariffs repeatedly struck down by courts, makes any long-term trade commitments by India difficult to justify. At present, the US is also not prepared to reduce its standard Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) tariffs, while expecting India to lower or eliminate its MFN duties across most sectors. Under such conditions, any trade deal risks becoming one-sided, with India offering permanent market access concessions without receiving any meaningful tariff benefits in return.”

After a four-day visit to Washington DC led by India’s chief trade negotiator Darpan Jain, India’s commerce department, in a statement, said both sides made progress in finalising the details of an interim trade agreement and advancing negotiations on a broader BTA.

“The meetings were conducted in a constructive and positive spirit with meaningful and forward-looking discussions enabling progress on key matters. Both sides agreed to remain engaged to maintain this momentum as they move forward,” the statement said.

The commerce department said the discussions covered a range of issues, including market access, non-tariff measures, technical barriers to trade, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, economic security alignment, and digital trade.