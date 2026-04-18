US extends waiver allowing India, others to buy Russian oil till May 16

US President Donald Trump’s administration has further extended the short-term waiver permitting India and several other countries to continue purchasing sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products at sea, Reuters reported. The decision is aimed at stabilising global energy prices, which have surged amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict involving Iran. Waiver extended till mid-May The US Treasury department has authorised transactions involving Russian oil loaded onto vessels as of Friday, allowing such purchases to continue until May 16. This effectively extends an earlier 30-day waiver that had expired on April 11. The issue was also discussed during the Indian foreign secretary’s recent visit to the US, with New Delhi engaging Washington on the need to prolong the exemption due to supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

Change in policy despite earlier stance

The extension comes shortly after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that Washington did not intend to renew the waiver that shields buyers of Russian oil from sanctions.

Earlier, Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev had said the initial waiver could release up to 100 million barrels of crude into global markets, roughly equivalent to a day’s global oil output.

Prices remain elevated despite supply relief

While the waiver may temporarily ease supply concerns, oil prices have remained elevated due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The key shipping route, which previously handled about 20 per cent of global oil and gas flows, has seen partial closures amid the conflict, continuing to pressure markets.

The move may also complicate Western efforts to limit Russia’s revenues from its ongoing war in Ukraine, potentially creating friction between Washington and its allies.

Russia assures continued supply to India

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said Moscow is prepared to increase energy exports to India, including crude oil, LPG and LNG. He described India as a consistent and reliable partner, contrasting its approach with that of Western nations.

India’s imports from Russia surge

India’s crude imports from Russia saw a sharp rise in March, according to data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Purchases more than tripled to $5.8 billion from $1.54 billion in February.

The report added that India also imported coal worth $371 million and refined oil products worth $196 million from Russia during the month.

Since March 2022, India has become a major buyer of Russian crude. In 2024, it imported nearly 2 million barrels per day, with total purchases valued at around $44 billion.