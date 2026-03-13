US, India moving close to finalising critical minerals deal: Sergio Gor

The US and India are moving very close to finalising a critical minerals agreement, and a big announcement is expected in the next few months, American Envoy Sergio Gor said on Friday, asserting that the last few months have seen a "remarkable series of breakthroughs" in the US-India ties, including a new trade agreement.

"I am very pleased to say that the US and India are moving very close to finalising a critical minerals agreement that will help secure the supply chains needed for advanced manufacturing, energy systems and emerging technologies. Stay tuned, but in the next few months, we expect a big announcement on that front," he said.

Addressing the India Today Conclave 2026, Gor said the US and India are "paying close attention to each other" across governments and business communities and even across media.

"And, that attention reflects something deeper, a partnership that is growing stronger, more visible and more consequential every year," the US Ambassador to India said.

Gor also said that under President Donald Trump, the relationship between the two countries has the "potential to reach historic heights and deliver results on a scale we have never seen before".

He said the theme of the conclave 'Breakthroughs and Breakdowns' "captures the moment we are living in", with discussion on the many forces shaping the world, geopolitical shifts, trade uncertainties, rapid advances in artificial intelligence and more.

"Around the world, these forces are testing institutions, reshaping economies, and challenging governments to adapt. But in the relationship between the US and India, we are seeing something different. Instead of breakdowns, we are seeing breakthroughs," he said.

Gor said he has now been in India for a little over two months as an envoy, and in that short time, "we have already seen a remarkable series of breakthroughs that demonstrate the strength and the momentum of the US-India partnership".

"In just a few months, we moved from talking about potential results to delivering actual results," he said.

Gor also highlighted "some of the breakthroughs" seen in the past few months.

"First, a breakthrough in trade; second, a breakthrough in trusted technology cooperation; and third, a breakthrough in strategic coordination between our governments.

"Each of these developments reflects where the US-India relationship is headed towards deeper partnership, greater economic opportunity and stronger security for both nations," Gor said.

He underlined that "one of the most significant developments" seen recently is the "new US-India trade agreement".

Later, during an interactive session at the conclave, Gor described the "new trade agreement" as a "win-win" situation.

In February, India and the US announced to have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement under which both sides will reduce import duties on a number of goods to boost two-way trade.

Gor said for years, analysts spoke about the enormous potential of the economic relationship between the two countries.

"The scale of our economies, the talent of our people, and the entrepreneurial energy in both societies make the possibilities very clear.

"What was needed was momentum and the political will to translate opportunities into direct results. Today, we are beginning to unlock that potential," he said.

The US envoy added that this agreement reflects the principle that President Trump has made "central" to American diplomacy "reciprocity".

"Reciprocity means fair trade, mutual respect, and shared prosperity. It means creating economic incentives that reward companies, investors and producers for building and innovating our countries.

"When trade rules preserve free and fair competition, they strengthen the industry that powers our economies, from miners and refiners to manufacturers and technology firms," he added.

Gor also said this partnership is not just about tariffs or market access, it is about securing resources and supply chains that will define the global economy of the future.

One of the most important areas of cooperation is critical minerals, he said.

"Reliable and diversified supply chains for critical minerals are indispensable to both economic growth and national security," he said.

Gor underlined that together with partners across the Indo-Pacific, the US is working to ensure that these materials, essential for advanced manufacturing, energy systems and modern technology, are "never used as leverage against our economies".

"No country should be held hostage. That means expanding production capacity, strengthening investment and narrowing the gap between what our countries produce and what the world demands... We are already seeing what this cooperation can achieve," he said.

The envoy also spoke on the security and defence ties between the US and India, and the need for cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI).

He underscored that the economic partnership between the two countries is "not just expanding, it's also evolving".

India is a "strong and reliable partner" for the US, helping strengthen global energy security, Gor said, adding that during his time in India, he intends to make it a "top priority to continue making deals happen just like that".

He also emphasised that India's strength and sovereignty are essential to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Security cooperation remains a cornerstone of our partnership. India is a crucial partner in the Quad, which promotes maritime security, resilient supply chains and technological cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. One of my goals is to revive the Quad, which in the last administration had taken the backseat," Gor said.

On defence ties, he said, "We are expanding cooperation across every domain", including air, land, sea, space and cyberspace.

"Together, we are exploring opportunities in advanced engines, unmanned systems, and expanded maintenance and repair operations right here in India This collaboration strengthens both of our defence industrial bases while enhancing stability across the region.

"Looking ahead, my goal as ambassador is to continue building on these breakthroughs," Gor said.

When the US and India work together, "we do more to strengthen both nations, we help build a future that is more secure, more prosperous, and more open. May God bless the enduring friendship between the US and India", the envoy added.