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Home / Economy / News / US-India trade deal nearing completion after 18 months of talks: Sergio Gor

US-India trade deal nearing completion after 18 months of talks: Sergio Gor

US envoy to India was bullish about the bilateral relationship and cited the personal equation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was driving the ties

Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor was addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

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The US-India trade deal is in its "final steps", with only the last one per cent of negotiations left to be concluded, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday, expressing confidence that the deal would soon be sealed after nearly 18 months of talks.

Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit here, Gor said he was determined to conclude the agreement as it would be beneficial to both nations.

"We are in the final steps on this deal. Most of this deal is complete. There's a few items that remain on both sides. It's in the last 1 per cent of that deal," he said.

 

The US envoy to India was bullish about the bilateral relationship and cited the personal equation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was driving the ties.

"People ask, why is this taking so long? We've been at this for a year and a half. To put it into perspective, we've been trading for 20 years. So no matter what, once we beat the European deal, I think we're in good shape. But I'm determined to bring this to a close," he said.

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The US envoy said the President has very fond memories of his visit to India and still continues to talk about it.

"His visit last time, it was one of his most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds it in a very fond place. It's an incredible thing. So I look forward to having the President visit us back in India," Gor said.

The ambassador also announced that the Quad foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in the Philippines in about two weeks from now.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India US Trade Deal United States US trade deals

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

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