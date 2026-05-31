US may spare India from Sec 301 tariffs if deal is concluded by July 24

“The advantage of signing a deal now is that even if India is found to violate Section 301, the additional tariff will not be imposed. The tariff will remain at the pre-negotiated level of 18 per. For other countries in violation of Section 301 and without trade deals, tariffs will be much higher than the negotiated tariffs,” an official source aware of the US position said, requesting anonymity.

Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, who is also chief negotiator for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), is scheduled to visit New Delhi with a team of officials from Monday on a four-day visit. Both sides are likely to finalise the details of the interim agreement and take forward the negotiations under the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) on multiple areas such as market access, non-tariff measures, Customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion and economic security alignment. India’s chief negotiator, Darpan Jain, and additional secretary at the commerce department, had led a team of officials to the US in April.

The Section 301 investigations over allegations of structural excess capacity in manufacturing and the use of forced labour are widely seen as a substitute for reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in April 2025, which the US Supreme Court struck down in February.

The official quoted earlier said the two sides are close to resolving several non-tariff barriers, with some of the US’ concerns on digital trade also likely to be addressed in the interim agreement. Asked whether the deal will be signed in Delhi or Washington, the official said Delhi, signalling the United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer may visit India for the occasion.

Ajay Srivastava, founder, Global Trade Research Initiative, said India should not sign a one-sided trade deal merely to secure relief from Section 301 investigations.

“If Washington is using the prospect of Section 301 tariffs to pressure India into accepting disproportionate concessions, New Delhi should resist. The price India would pay under the proposed agreement — lower tariffs on US goods, regulatory concessions, digital trade commitments, alignment with US economic priorities, and a reported $500 billion purchase commitment — would far exceed the damage that any Section 301 tariffs could inflict,” he said.

Srivastava cautioned that signing the BTA would not provide immunity from future US trade actions.

“Several countries that already have trade agreements with the United States continue to face Section 301 investigations and tariff threats. Trade agreements should deliver balanced and durable benefits, not serve as insurance premiums against unilateral and unpredictable US actions. India would be better served by postponing the agreement than locking itself into long-term commitments in exchange for uncertain and temporary relief,” he added.