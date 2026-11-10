US midterm results may ease India's oil import bill, but tariff risks stay

First, the expectation that the US-Iran tensions might de-escalate will shave the war risk premium on crude oil, exerting downward pressure on global prices. India, given its significant and rising import dependence on crude, stands to gain directly. A lower dollar import bill will also have a positive ripple effect across crucial parameters of growth and economic well being, including lower inflation and current account deficit (CAD).

Brent, the benchmark for half of the global crude trade, closed at around $98 per barrel on Friday, tumbling 16 per cent in one week, its biggest weekly fall in six years. In part, that has been the effect of the results of the US' midterm elections. At noon on Monday, it was trading at $97.21 per barrel after US President Trump said he was highly unlikely to order new attacks on Iran while talks to end the conflict make progress, despite both nations' reports of attacks on ships in or near the Strait of Hormuz.

In other words, global crude price movement is being driven more by geopolitical events and sentiment rather than be any fundamental change in demand-supply dynamics, noted Prashant Vashisht, senior vice president and co-group head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA.

India's crude oil import bill in the first half (April to September) of the current financial year (H1-FY2027) at $90.6 billion was a nearly 50 per cent jump over the same period last fiscal, despite crude imports' volume remaining relatively flat at 122 million tonne in this period.

The second reason why the US elections results might be beneficial to India is more indirect. Experts say Democrats have traditionally not been in favour of trade tariffs as an instrument of foreign policy in the way that the Trump administration has been. Any relaxation in the myriad tariffs and sanctions that the Trump administration has imposed or announced, particularly those related to Russia, would be a certain relief.

"It is difficult to predict the trajectory of crude price movement but lower prices are always better for India given the fact that we are a huge importer. The other aspect of the US mid-term election results is that democrats are less seen to favour reciprocal tariffs generally," said Vashisht. "To that extent, markets are factoring in more certainty that India's high Russian oil purchase may not invite tariff action from the US. Given the high share of Russian crude in India's oil imports, at least on the tariff front India can breathe easy."

India has so far successfully managed its crude oil sourcing despite the significant disruptions to global oil trade and elevated prices. The latest import volumes highlight this resilience, reflecting both strong refinery demand and India's ability to secure crude from a diversified pool of suppliers, which has become one of its biggest strengths.

Russian crude continues to play an important role, while imports from the Middle East, Africa and the Americas provide additional flexibility. This diversification has helped India maintain high refinery utilisation rates and ensure adequate crude availability. Notably, while India's oil imports from Russia continue to be high, crude imports from West Asia increased significantly during September and October, reflecting improving regional supply availability and refiners' efforts to diversify their crude sourcing in the face of stated US sanctions.

There has also been an uptick in West Asian crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz over the past few weeks, suggesting some recovery in regional trade movement. This has provided additional flexibility for Indian refiners, although the situation remains volatile.

But this flexibility in crude sourcing also has its own limitations. "Crude availability and affordability are two different challenges. While India has been successful in securing sufficient volumes, it has not been insulated from higher international crude prices, freight costs and geopolitical risk premiums," points out Sumit Ritolia, manager (Modelling and Refining) at Kpler, a Belgium-based global trade intelligence and maritime tracking firm.

"Looking ahead, any further deterioration in US-Iran relations could increase the cost of crude imports for India, particularly through higher freight rates, insurance premiums and tighter availability of Middle Eastern barrels. A prolonged disruption could also intensify competition for alternative supplies from Russia, Africa and the Americas, potentially narrowing the discounts available to Indian refiners," he added.

While a diversified sourcing strategy and flexibility of the refining system will provide some protection against supply disruptions, the bigger challenge is likely to be on the cost front, although a more severe or prolonged escalation of the war could put both under pressure. For India, the cost of freight involved in bringing crude from West Asia stands at around 40-70 cents per barrel as compared to $2.5-$4 per barrel cost of importing it from the US.

As for trade, some experts say the midterm results are unlikely to effect any change in President Trump’s positions because both Democrats and Republicans now favour economic nationalism, domestic manufacturing, and strong supply chains.

"To act without Congress, President Trump will continue to rely on existing powers, such as Section 232 and Section 301, using executive orders, treasury sanctions, and USTR rules to apply unilateral trade pressure. With foreign policy leverage failing against Russia, China, and Iran, Trump needs a quick win. Expect heightened pressure on India for a trade deal to prove American clout," warned Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), a Delhi-based economic and trade research group.