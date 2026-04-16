US Sec 301 investigation: India Inc rejects excess capacity premise

In submissions to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), multiple industry bodies and companies said India’s manufacturing growth reflects domestic economic realities rather than policy-induced excess that could distort global trade flows.

“India’s manufacturing is not indicative of structural excess capacity, but rather a necessary response to domestic demand fundamentals, and the US should not take any punitive trade actions that could inadvertently undermine the shared geopolitical and supply chain resilience goals,” textile major Shahi Exports said in its submission.

The Section 301 investigation, initiated under the Trade Act of 1974, seeks to examine whether certain countries maintain policies or market conditions that contribute to structural excess capacity in manufacturing sectors, thereby distorting trade flows.

Shahi Exports highlighted that India’s textile and garment market is valued at around $182 billion, of which roughly 80 per cent is driven by domestic demand. Exports account for about $37 billion, with more than two-thirds directed to markets other than the US, indicating limited exposure. India’s share in US apparel imports is about 6 per cent, and shipments are order-driven rather than supply-pushed, with “no evidence of dumping or price suppression”.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma) similarly maintained that the sector is market-driven and does not benefit from distortive state support. It said India does not maintain “subsidies untethered from market forces, wage suppression, state-owned enterprises, or subsidised lending” in the auto components space.

Export growth, it noted, is tied to global sourcing strategies of multinational OEMs, while India’s share in US imports remains too small to influence prices or supply conditions.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) argued that India’s policies are “neither unreasonable nor discriminatory” and lack any demonstrable causal link to a material burden on US commerce. It stressed that India’s modest share in U.S. manufacturing imports constrains any ability to distort markets or displace domestic production.

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry pointed to shifting global supply chains, particularly a sharp decline in US imports from China — from about $41.7 billion in 2016 to $20.8 billion in 2024 — as evidence that India’s export gains stem from competitive positioning rather than excess capacity.

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance said there are no policies aimed at creating or sustaining excess capacity in the sector, while the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association flagged a domestic shortage instead. “India is currently facing a severe shortage of solar products, and its existing production capacity is insufficient to meet local demand,” it said, adding that the sector does not burden US commerce.

In labour-intensive segments such as carpets, the Carpet Export Promotion Council noted that capacity is defined by artisan looms and remains demand-responsive, with utilisation rates of 85-90 per cent and production largely made-to-order.