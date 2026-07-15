US cuts India tariff threat from 500% to 100% under Russia sanctions bill

The United States Senate has introduced a revised Russia sanctions bill that lowers the tariff threat for countries buying Russian energy, including India. The updated proposal reduces the maximum tariff from 500 per cent to 100 per cent and limits it to the five largest buyers of Russian oil and natural gas.

The latest version is a softer form of the Sanctioning Russia Act, first introduced in April 2025. The earlier proposal had suggested tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries purchasing Russian oil, gas and other energy products.

The legislation was led by late Senator Lindsey Graham along with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. Graham had said during a visit to Ukraine, a day before his death last week, that he had reached an agreement with US President Donald Trump to move the bill forward after more than a year of discussions.

Senate aides said the bill has 26 co-sponsors and expects more support.

Tariffs narrowed to biggest buyers

The biggest change in the revised bill is the reduction and narrowing of tariffs on countries importing Russian energy. Instead of imposing a blanket tariff of up to 500 per cent on all buyers, the new proposal allows tariffs of up to 100 per cent and limits them to the five largest purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas.

“It imposes tariffs that are targeted, narrowly limited to the five major purchasers, up to 100 per cent, with waiver authority that is narrowly tailored and constricted. And those five major purchasers of oil are China, India, Slovakia, Hungary, Azerbaijan," said Senator Richard Blumenthal at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday.

The revised bill also creates an exemption for countries that buy less than 15 per cent of Russia's natural gas exports and are taking meaningful steps to reduce those imports. Senate aides said this could benefit countries such as Japan, France, Hungary and Belgium.

Apart from tariffs, the bill proposes fresh sanctions on key parts of Russia's economy, including its energy, defence, financial and industrial sectors.

The measures target Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers that operate outside Western maritime services, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and major state-backed energy projects such as Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 1, 2 and 3.

The proposal also gives Trump the authority to waive sanctions if doing so is considered to be in the US national interest.

What the earlier proposal said

The original Sanctioning Russia Act 2025 proposed some of the toughest secondary sanctions considered by the US.

It sought tariffs of up to 500 per cent on goods and services imported from countries that knowingly purchased Russian oil, natural gas, uranium or other petroleum products. The proposal mainly affected countries such as India, China and Brazil, which continued importing discounted Russian crude after Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow.

According to the US Congress website, another provision called for a 500 per cent duty on imports from countries that "knowingly engage in the exchange of Russian-origin uranium and petroleum products".

(With agency inputs)